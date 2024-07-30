Milum Named to the Outland Trophy Watch List
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was selected to the 2024 Outland Trophy Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America.
Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.
Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award recipient.
The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.
The FWAA will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on Nov. 26.
The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.
2024 Outland Trophy Watch List
DT Bear Alexander - USC
OG AJ Gillie - Louisiana
C Jonah Monheim - USC
OT Kelvin Banks - Texas
OG Michael Gonzalez - Louisville
DT Walter Nolen - Ole Miss
OT Bryce Benhart - Nebraska
DT Mason Graham - Michigan
C Justin Osborne - SMU
DT Jordan Bertagnole - Wyoming
DT Kenneth Grant - Michigan
OT Shiyazh Pete - New Mexico State
OG Chase Bisontis - Texas A&M
OT Joshua Gray - Oregon State
OG Emmanuel Pregnon - USC
OG Gabe Blair - North Texas
DT B.J. Green - Colorado
OG Tate Ratledge - Georgia
OG Tyler Booker - Alabama
OG Zane Herring - South Florida
OT Jalen Rivers - Miami
C Parker Brailsford - Alabama
C Branson Hickman - Oklahoma
OT Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona
DT Brandon Brown - UTSA
OG Xavier Hill - Memphis
OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV
OT Will Campbell - LSU
OT Reid Holskey - Miami (Ohio)
DT Tim Smith - Alabama
OT Kage Casey - Boise State
DT Lee Hunter - UCF
OG Jalen St. John - UNLV
OT Dalton Cooper - Oklahoma State
OG Donovan Jackson - Ohio State
DT Nazir Stackhouse - Georgia
DT Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati
DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane
DT Junior Tafuna - Utah
OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon
OG Cam'Ron Johnson - Missouri
OT Makilan Thomas - Arkansas State
C Zeke Correll - NC State
OT Emery Jones - LSU
DT Soane Toia - San Jose State
C Eli Cox - Kentucky
C Logan Jones - Iowa
OT Ozzy Trapilo - Boston College
DT Howard Cross III - Notre Dame
OG Luke Kandra - Cincinnati
OT Xavier Truss - Georgia
OT Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota
OG Daniel King - Troy
C Mose Vavao - Fresno State
OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe - Washington State
OG Quantavious Leslie - WKU
DT Deone Walker - Kentucky
OG Dylan Fairchild - Georgia
C Cooper Mays - Tennessee
OT Darius Washington - Florida State
DT Joshua Farmer - Florida State
OT Armand Membou - Missouri
OG Clay Webb - Jax State
C Weston Franklin - Georgia Tech
C Joe Michalski - Oklahoma State
C Jordan White - Liberty
OT Josh Fryar - Ohio State
OT Blake Miller - Clemson
DT Tyleik Williams - Ohio State
C Jacob Gardner - Colorado State
DT Rylie Mills - Notre Dame
OT Alex Wollschlaeger - Bowling Green
C Jacob Gideon - Western Michigan
OT Wyatt Milum - West Virginia
OG Sal Wormley - Penn State