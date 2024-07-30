Mountaineers Now

Milum Named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum placed on the Outland Trophy watch list

Christopher Hall

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) during the second quarter against the Towson Tigers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was selected to the 2024 Outland Trophy Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America.

Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.

Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award recipient.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The FWAA will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on Nov. 26. The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from those finalists who will be part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award.

The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.

2024 Outland Trophy Watch List

DT Bear Alexander - USC           

OG AJ Gillie - Louisiana              

C Jonah Monheim - USC

OT Kelvin Banks - Texas

OG Michael Gonzalez - Louisville          

DT Walter Nolen - Ole Miss

OT Bryce Benhart - Nebraska   

DT Mason Graham - Michigan  

C Justin Osborne - SMU

DT Jordan Bertagnole - Wyoming           

DT Kenneth Grant - Michigan    

OT Shiyazh Pete - New Mexico State

OG Chase Bisontis - Texas A&M            

OT Joshua Gray - Oregon State

OG Emmanuel Pregnon - USC

OG Gabe Blair - North Texas     

DT B.J. Green - Colorado            

OG Tate Ratledge - Georgia

OG Tyler Booker - Alabama      

OG Zane Herring - South Florida            

OT Jalen Rivers - Miami

C Parker Brailsford - Alabama 

C Branson Hickman - Oklahoma           

OT Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona

DT Brandon Brown - UTSA         

OG Xavier Hill - Memphis           

OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV

OT Will Campbell - LSU              

OT Reid Holskey - Miami (Ohio)              

DT Tim Smith - Alabama

OT Kage Casey - Boise State     

DT Lee Hunter - UCF    

OG Jalen St. John - UNLV

OT Dalton Cooper - Oklahoma State    

OG Donovan Jackson - Ohio State        

DT Nazir Stackhouse - Georgia

DT Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati            

DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane       

DT Junior Tafuna - Utah

OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon     

OG Cam'Ron Johnson - Missouri           

OT Makilan Thomas - Arkansas State

C Zeke Correll - NC State           

OT Emery Jones - LSU  

DT Soane Toia - San Jose State

C Eli Cox - Kentucky     

C Logan Jones - Iowa   

OT Ozzy Trapilo - Boston College

DT Howard Cross III - Notre Dame         

OG Luke Kandra - Cincinnati    

OT Xavier Truss - Georgia

OT Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota            

OG Daniel King - Troy   

C Mose Vavao - Fresno State

OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe - Washington State              

OG Quantavious Leslie - WKU 

DT Deone Walker - Kentucky

OG Dylan Fairchild - Georgia   

C Cooper Mays - Tennessee      

OT Darius Washington - Florida State

DT Joshua Farmer - Florida State           

OT Armand Membou - Missouri              

OG Clay Webb - Jax State

C Weston Franklin - Georgia Tech          

C Joe Michalski - Oklahoma State         

C Jordan White - Liberty

OT Josh Fryar - Ohio State         

OT Blake Miller - Clemson         

DT Tyleik Williams - Ohio State

C Jacob Gardner - Colorado State         

DT Rylie Mills - Notre Dame      

OT Alex Wollschlaeger - Bowling Green

C Jacob Gideon - Western Michigan     

OT Wyatt Milum - West Virginia              

OG Sal Wormley - Penn State

