Kameron Reddic Joins WVU Secondary After Two Seasons at Stephen F. Austin

The West Virginia University football program added another defensive piece to its secondary with the commitment of Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive back Kameron Reddic.

Reddic spent two seasons with the Lumberjacks and put together a productive 2025 campaign, recording 42 tackles, including two tackles for loss, along with four pass breakups and one interception. He posted a career-high six tackles against Incarnate Word Cardinals, logged his first career tackle for loss versus UT Rio Grande Valley, and secured his first collegiate interception in the FCS playoff quarterfinals against McNeese.

As a freshman, Reddic appeared in seven games and totaled nine tackles, four of them solo. He set his season high with four stops in the regular-season finale against Abilene Christian Wildcats football.

Reddic arrives in Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining, giving West Virginia added experience and depth in the defensive backfield.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), LB Jason Hall (Villanova), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU), S Kameron Reddic (Stephen F. Austin), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Honors Basketball Alumni, Connects Past and Present in Win Over Colorado

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona State

Matchup Predictor Reveals West Virginia's Chances to Snag First Road Win of the Year

How to watch West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

West Virginia QB Jaylen Henderson Transfers to Nearby Group of Five School

Why West Virginia Fans Should Not Panic About Another Huge Roster Reset