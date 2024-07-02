Mountaineers Now

Milum Selected to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum voted to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Christopher Hall

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was selected to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team as voted on by the media.

Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.

Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the recipient of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award.

2024 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM

Offense

QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

RB Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State

RB Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech

FB Stevo Klotz - Iowa State

WR Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona

WR Kobe Hudson - UCF

WR Jayden Higgins - Iowa State

WR Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State

TE Brant Kuithe - Utah

OL Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona

OL Luke Kandra - Cincinnati

OL Dalton Cooper - Oklahoma State

OL Joe Michalski - Oklahoma State

OL Wyatt Milum - West Virginia

PK Tyler Loop - Arizona

KR/PR Drae McCray - Texas Tech

Defense

DL Tyler Batty - BYU

DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

DL B.J. Green II - Colorado

DL Lee Hunter - UCF

DL Junior Tafuna - Utah

LB Jacob Manu - Arizona

LB Nick Martin - Oklahoma State

LB Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State

DB Tacario Davis - Arizona

DB Travis Hunter - Colorado

DB Jeremiah Cooper - Iowa State

DB Cobee Bryant - Kansas

DB Mello Dotson - Kansas

P Jack Bouwmeester - Utah

