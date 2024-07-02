Milum Selected to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was selected to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team as voted on by the media.
Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.
Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the recipient of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award.
2024 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 FOOTBALL TEAM
Offense
QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado
RB Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State
RB Tahj Brooks - Texas Tech
FB Stevo Klotz - Iowa State
WR Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona
WR Kobe Hudson - UCF
WR Jayden Higgins - Iowa State
WR Brennan Presley - Oklahoma State
TE Brant Kuithe - Utah
OL Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona
OL Luke Kandra - Cincinnati
OL Dalton Cooper - Oklahoma State
OL Joe Michalski - Oklahoma State
OL Wyatt Milum - West Virginia
PK Tyler Loop - Arizona
KR/PR Drae McCray - Texas Tech
Defense
DL Tyler Batty - BYU
DL Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati
DL B.J. Green II - Colorado
DL Lee Hunter - UCF
DL Junior Tafuna - Utah
LB Jacob Manu - Arizona
LB Nick Martin - Oklahoma State
LB Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State
DB Tacario Davis - Arizona
DB Travis Hunter - Colorado
DB Jeremiah Cooper - Iowa State
DB Cobee Bryant - Kansas
DB Mello Dotson - Kansas
P Jack Bouwmeester - Utah