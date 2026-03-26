Top WVU Linebacker Target Broncs Baker Announces Finalists & Decision Date

West Virginia is starting to make some progress in the 2027 recruiting class and is hoping to land another commitment here soon from top linebacker target Broncs Baker (6'2", 215 lbs) of Tooele, Utah.

Thursday afternoon, Baker announced that he will be announcing his decision on April 10th and will be picking between Boise State, Michigan, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, and Washington State, in addition to West Virginia, of course.

Baker has an official visit scheduled to West Virginia for June 5th-7th, so if things don't work out for the Mountaineers on the 10th, they could sway his decision during his trip to Morgantown.

"I absolutely love their linebacker coaches," Baker told West Virginia On SI. "Coach Warwick did a home visit, and my family loved everything he was preaching about culture and team. They are recruiting me hard."

He also said that trips to other schools are in the works, although nothing is on the books as of now. "Definitely still trying to sneak in some visits the next couple of weeks. The original April date I had, I have a wedding I have to attend."

Where would Baker fit in West Virginia's defense?

His position will likely depend on how his body fills out once he were to spend time with Mike Joseph in the weight room, if WVU is his choice, of course. Can do some really impressive things as an off-ball backer, playing the run on the perimeter while also tracking down receivers and tight ends in the underneath passing game, making plays on the ball. He's super athletic, can really run, and lay the lumber. A lot of things Zac Alley is looking for in a linebacker, Baker possesses, which is why he's one of their top targets at the position in the 2027 class. With how advanced he is physically and mentally, I don't think it would take long for him to see the field. Plus, he has all the traits to become a fan favorite at whichever school he chooses.

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