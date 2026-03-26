WVU Receivers Creating Buzz Early in Spring Ball, Giving Rodriguez Optimism

Throwing the football did not lead to much success for West Virginia a year ago. Then again, nothing they did offensively really worked consistently enough to build any sort of identity. With a revamped roster, there is optimism in the building that the Mountaineers have fixed many of their issues, including the talent and overall depth of the wide receiver room.

Before the team went on spring break, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that he felt good about the group, which has more length and speed compared to what they had to work with a year ago. There are still a couple of spots open on the roster, but as far as wide receiver is concerned, he doesn't feel the need to add another body.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez doubled down on his confidence with the receivers and provided an update on LSU transfer TaRon Francis.

TaRon Francis

"TaRon just got back to practicing. He wasn’t practicing because he was hurt. We’re playing him both in the slot and outside. He’s a big, physical guy and got great running skills, so we’ll try to find ways to get him the ball. It helps to have Jaden Bray healthy. Jaden, we thought, was going to be one of our best guys when he got hurt. He’s kind of the leader of the room. And then to have DJ Epps and some of the other guys that have been productive somewhere else has helped. The competition is a whole lot better in that room, I think.”

Rodriguez mentioned guys like USC transfer Prince Strachan, UConn transfer John Neider, and returner Cyrus Traugh last week, and I'm sure at some point we'll hear him sing the praises of JUCO products Keon Hutchins and Kedrick Triplett, who can both really fly.

But arguably the biggest "addition" for 2026 is the return of Jaden Bray, who medically redshirted after going down in Week 2 against Ohio last fall. Yes, he's had injury trouble since transferring in from Oklahoma State, but he can be a difference-maker. He has the length, the frame, and the hands to be able to make contested catches and create explosives downfield. To this day, I firmly believe that his absence directly impacted Cam Vaughn, who was very hot and cold.

I'm still unsure if the Mountaineers will have a true No. 1 receiver, but from top to bottom, it's a group that should be more competitive and consistent.