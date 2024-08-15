Mountaineers Now

Milum Selected to the Lombardi Award Watch List

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum appears on the Lombardi Award Watch List

West Virginia University left tackle Wyatt Milum (fall camp 2024).
West Virginia University left tackle Wyatt Milum (fall camp 2024). / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University offensive tackle Wyatt Milum was named to the Lombardi Award 2024 Preseason Watch List Thursday afternoon.

Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.

Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award recipient.

The Lombardi Award™ was established in 1970 in memory of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to outstanding linemen who best epitomize their values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who consistently show the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions.

As the 2024 season gets underway, not only will this group of student-athletes be on watch, but this list is also dynamic. One or more breakout performers may emerge during the year. And that player or players can be added to the watch list at mid-season.

Lombardi Award 2024 Preseason Watch List

LB Leo Lowin - Army

LB Colin Ramos - Navy

OG Brant Banks - Rice

DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane

DE Desmond Little - UAB

ROLB Barrett Carter - Clemson

OT Blake Miller - Clemson

DT Peter Woods - Clemson

OT Darius Washington – Florida State

DE Patrick Payton - Florida State

DE Ashton Gillotte - Louisville

DE Rueben Bain Jr. - Miami

DE Kaimon Rucker – North Carolina

OG Logan Parr - SMU

DT Aeneas Peeples – Virginia Tech

DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech

LB Jay Higgins - Iowa

LB Nick Jackson - Iowa

C Logan Jones - Iowa

DT Mason Graham - Michigan

DT Kenneth Grant - Michigan

TE Colston Loveland - Michigan

OT Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota

LB Xander Mueller - Northwestern

G Donovan Jackson – Ohio State

DE Jack Sawyer – Ohio State

DE JT Tuimoloau – Ohio State

DT Tyleik Williams – Ohio State

LB Jeffery Bassa - Oregon

OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon

OT Josh Conerly Jr. - Oregon

DE Abdul Carter – Penn State

DT Bear Alexander - USC

C Jonah Monheim - USC

LB Jacob Manu - Arizona

C Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona

DE Tyler Batty - BYU

DT Lee Hunter - UCF

DT Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati

G Luke Kandra - Cincinnati

DT B.J. Green II - Colorado

OT Dalton Cooper – Oklahoma State

LB Nick Martin – Oklahoma State

C Joe Michalski – Oklahoma State

LB Collin Oliver – Oklahoma State

LB Junior Tafuna - Utah

OT Wyatt Milum – West Virginia

G Clay Webb – Jacksonville State

DT Jay Hardy - Liberty

OT Shiyazh Pete New Mexico State

DE Maurice Westmoreland - UTEP

DT Hosea Wheeler – Western Kentucky

DT Howard Cross III – Notre Dame

TE Mitchell Evans – Notre Dame

DT Rylie Mills – Notre Dame

DE CJ Nunnally IV - Akron

OT Alex Wollschlaeger – Bowling Green

OT Reid Holskey – Miami (OH)

LB Matt Salopek – Miami (OH)

C Jacob Gideon – Western Michigan

C Mose Vavao – Fresno State

OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV

OT Joshua Gray – Oregon State

OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe – Washington State

LB Kyle Thornton – Washington State

LB Nate Johnson – Appalachian State

OT Makilan Thomas – Arkansas State

DT Isaac Walker – Georgia Southern

LB Jason Henderson – Old Dominion

DE Ben Bell – Texas State

G Daniel King - Troy

G Tyler Booker - Alabama

C Parker Brailsford - Alabama

MLB Deonte Lawson - Alabama

OG Jaeden Roberts - Alabama

DE Landon Jackson - Arkansas

G Dylan Fairchild - Georgia

G Tate Ratledge - Georgia

LOLB Mykel Williams – Georgia

DE Deone Walker - Kentucky

OT Will Campbell - LSU

OT Emery Jones Jr. - LSU

LOLB Harold Perkins Jr. - LSU

DT Walter Nolen - Mississippi

MLB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma

DE James Pearce Jr. - Tennessee

OT Kelvin Banks Jr - Texas

DE Trey Moore - Texas

DE Nic Scourton – Texas A&M

DT Shemar Turner – Texas A&M

