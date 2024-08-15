Milum Selected to the Lombardi Award Watch List
West Virginia University offensive tackle Wyatt Milum was named to the Lombardi Award 2024 Preseason Watch List Thursday afternoon.
Last season, Milum did not allow a sack, or a quarterback hit, only allowed eight quarterback pressures and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that led the power five conference on the ground with 2,976 rushing yards.
Milum earned an All-Big 12 second team selection last season and was the of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award recipient.
The Lombardi Award™ was established in 1970 in memory of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to outstanding linemen who best epitomize their values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who consistently show the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions.
As the 2024 season gets underway, not only will this group of student-athletes be on watch, but this list is also dynamic. One or more breakout performers may emerge during the year. And that player or players can be added to the watch list at mid-season.
Lombardi Award 2024 Preseason Watch List
LB Leo Lowin - Army
LB Colin Ramos - Navy
OG Brant Banks - Rice
DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane
DE Desmond Little - UAB
ROLB Barrett Carter - Clemson
OT Blake Miller - Clemson
DT Peter Woods - Clemson
OT Darius Washington – Florida State
DE Patrick Payton - Florida State
DE Ashton Gillotte - Louisville
DE Rueben Bain Jr. - Miami
DE Kaimon Rucker – North Carolina
OG Logan Parr - SMU
DT Aeneas Peeples – Virginia Tech
DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland – Virginia Tech
LB Jay Higgins - Iowa
LB Nick Jackson - Iowa
C Logan Jones - Iowa
DT Mason Graham - Michigan
DT Kenneth Grant - Michigan
TE Colston Loveland - Michigan
OT Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota
LB Xander Mueller - Northwestern
G Donovan Jackson – Ohio State
DE Jack Sawyer – Ohio State
DE JT Tuimoloau – Ohio State
DT Tyleik Williams – Ohio State
LB Jeffery Bassa - Oregon
OT Ajani Cornelius - Oregon
OT Josh Conerly Jr. - Oregon
DE Abdul Carter – Penn State
DT Bear Alexander - USC
C Jonah Monheim - USC
LB Jacob Manu - Arizona
C Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona
DE Tyler Batty - BYU
DT Lee Hunter - UCF
DT Dontay Corleone - Cincinnati
G Luke Kandra - Cincinnati
DT B.J. Green II - Colorado
OT Dalton Cooper – Oklahoma State
LB Nick Martin – Oklahoma State
C Joe Michalski – Oklahoma State
LB Collin Oliver – Oklahoma State
LB Junior Tafuna - Utah
OT Wyatt Milum – West Virginia
G Clay Webb – Jacksonville State
DT Jay Hardy - Liberty
OT Shiyazh Pete New Mexico State
DE Maurice Westmoreland - UTEP
DT Hosea Wheeler – Western Kentucky
DT Howard Cross III – Notre Dame
TE Mitchell Evans – Notre Dame
DT Rylie Mills – Notre Dame
DE CJ Nunnally IV - Akron
OT Alex Wollschlaeger – Bowling Green
OT Reid Holskey – Miami (OH)
LB Matt Salopek – Miami (OH)
C Jacob Gideon – Western Michigan
C Mose Vavao – Fresno State
OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV
OT Joshua Gray – Oregon State
OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe – Washington State
LB Kyle Thornton – Washington State
LB Nate Johnson – Appalachian State
OT Makilan Thomas – Arkansas State
DT Isaac Walker – Georgia Southern
LB Jason Henderson – Old Dominion
DE Ben Bell – Texas State
G Daniel King - Troy
G Tyler Booker - Alabama
C Parker Brailsford - Alabama
MLB Deonte Lawson - Alabama
OG Jaeden Roberts - Alabama
DE Landon Jackson - Arkansas
G Dylan Fairchild - Georgia
G Tate Ratledge - Georgia
LOLB Mykel Williams – Georgia
DE Deone Walker - Kentucky
OT Will Campbell - LSU
OT Emery Jones Jr. - LSU
LOLB Harold Perkins Jr. - LSU
DT Walter Nolen - Mississippi
MLB Danny Stutsman - Oklahoma
DE James Pearce Jr. - Tennessee
OT Kelvin Banks Jr - Texas
DE Trey Moore - Texas
DE Nic Scourton – Texas A&M
DT Shemar Turner – Texas A&M