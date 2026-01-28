Scotty Fox Jr. or Michael Hawkins Jr.? ESPN Insiders Log Prediction for WVU QB Battle

True freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. did some impressive things for West Virginia this past fall, but he'll have to earn his way back into the starting role now that the Mountaineers have brought in Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr.

While most expect Hawkins to be guaranteed the job, that's not the case whatsoever. Fox will have a chance to compete for the starting gig, hence why he decided to stay put and not enter the transfer portal.

So, who wins the battle?

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez secured a dynamic, dual-threat portal talent in Hawkins, who arrives from Oklahoma with three seasons of remaining eligibility. A former four-star recruit, Hawkins made four starts for the Sooners as a freshman in 2024 and has accounted for 950 passing yards, 262 rushing yards, and 8 total touchdowns across nine total college games. Alongside 2025 FBS rushing leader Cam Cook, who transferred in from Jacksonville State, Hawkins has the potential to charge an intriguing run game with the Mountaineers in 2026 if he can beat out incumbent Scotty Fox Jr. for the starting job." - Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg.

Do I agree?

I do. I love Fox's game, potential, and confidence, and I truly believe he can be a successful Power Four starting quarterback, largely because we've already seen shades of it. He tossed for 300 yards twice and took down a top-25 opponent on the road, snapping a seven-year drought for the program in such games.

Hawkins' overall ceiling, though, is probably a tad higher because of how dynamic he can be with his legs. Yes, Fox can run too, but Hawkins is a legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands. Fox may be slightly further along as a passer, but I don't think it's this massive a difference.

I'd be shocked if Rich Rodriguez named a starter after spring ball, even if he already has a pretty good idea as to who it will be. Just like last year, what's the advantage in letting everyone know months ahead of the season?

