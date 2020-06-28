MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Praises Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall Ahead of QB Battle

Despite the Mountaineers not being able to do hardly any spring workouts and missing out on a lot of evaluation of its quarterbacks, head coach Neal Brown is confident in both of his quarterbacks to have the ability of leading the team.

Kevin Brophy to Return For Senior Season 2.0

After the 2020 college baseball season came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19, the NCAA will allow seniors to return for an extra year of eligibility in 2021. Mountaineer infielder Kevin Brophy announced that he will be coming back and taking care of some "unfinished business".

BREAKING: WVU DC Vic Koenning Placed on Administrative Leave

Shortly after West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. took to Twitter to voice his concerns of the mistreatment of players and bringing up religion and politics in team meetings, WVU defensive coordinator was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is going on.

OFFICIAL: Former WVU Tight End Jovani Haskins Finds New Home

Jovani Haskins battled off the field issues and injuries during his second year in Morgantown and didn't see the field all that much, ultimately leading to his transfer. This week, he made the decision to make his destination spot known.

Multiple Best Virginia Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The excitement of Best Virginia's second year in the TBT Tournament has come to an end after multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19. The team decided to withdraw from the tournament due to the circumstances.

