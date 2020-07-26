MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

Source: Coaching Staff Shuffling Up Responsibilities

Over the last few days, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has had to shuffle up some things on the defensive side of the ball since Vic Koenning's departure.

Earlier this week, a source told Mountaineer Maven that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is "expected" to be the team's new defensive coordinator. With Lesley likely assuming that role, much of the staff will be shuffling up responsibilities, per source.

Source: Jordan Lesley is Expected to be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator

Wednesday morning, West Virginia announced that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will not be on the coaching staff as Koenning and the program mutually agreed to part ways, per school release.

According to a source close to Mountaineer Maven, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is expected to replace Vic Koenning as West Virginia's defensive coordinator. It is not clear if he will be placed under the "interim" tag or if he will be moved there permanently.

BREAKING: WVU and DC Vic Koenning Agree to Separate 

In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia football announced that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and the university have mutually agreed to part ways.

The release also stated that Koenninig still had two years and $1,074,059 remaining on his contract, but the separation agreement will have West Virginia pay Koenning $591,451 over the next 19 months.

UPDATE: WVU Athletic Department COVID-19 Cases 

The West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department released the latest in COVID-19 testing and active cases. Since testing began in June, a total of 600 tests have been administered. There are three active cases within the athletic department with one in football and two in men's basketball.

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Faces: WR Devell Washington

Looking at what freshman wide receiver Devell Washington brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

LOOK: Full List of Freshmen/Newcomer Jersey Numbers

A look at what jersey numbers that each WVU newcomer will be wearing

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Faces: RB A'varius Sparrow

Looking at what freshman running back A'varius Sparrow brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Releases Renderings of New Video Boards

West Virginia University announces its partnership with ANC

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

by

awood1

Ryan McBroom Develops into Opening Day Starter for Royals

Ryan McBroom will get the start at first base for the Kansas City Royals

Christopher Hall

WVU Hosts 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt on Virtual Visit

The Mountaineer coaching staff has targeted a quarterback for the 2022 class

Schuyler Callihan

Mahone, James, and Doege are Nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy

Three Mountaineers named to Wuerffel Award Watch List

Christopher Hall