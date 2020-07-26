Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Source: Coaching Staff Shuffling Up Responsibilities

Over the last few days, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has had to shuffle up some things on the defensive side of the ball since Vic Koenning's departure.

Earlier this week, a source told Mountaineer Maven that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is "expected" to be the team's new defensive coordinator. With Lesley likely assuming that role, much of the staff will be shuffling up responsibilities, per source.

Wednesday morning, West Virginia announced that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will not be on the coaching staff as Koenning and the program mutually agreed to part ways, per school release.

According to a source close to Mountaineer Maven, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is expected to replace Vic Koenning as West Virginia's defensive coordinator. It is not clear if he will be placed under the "interim" tag or if he will be moved there permanently.

The release also stated that Koenninig still had two years and $1,074,059 remaining on his contract, but the separation agreement will have West Virginia pay Koenning $591,451 over the next 19 months.

UPDATE: WVU Athletic Department COVID-19 Cases

The West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department released the latest in COVID-19 testing and active cases. Since testing began in June, a total of 600 tests have been administered. There are three active cases within the athletic department with one in football and two in men's basketball.

