Mountaineer Postgame Show: Kansas 41, West Virginia 10
It was a long, brutal night for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they fell to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Conference opener by a 41-10 score.
Things really ran away from the Mountaineers from the moment the ball was kicked off to begin the second half, when the Jayhawks housed the return for a touchdown. As the game became firmly in control, both teams made massive substitutions, and WVU got a spark from backup quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who ran for 77 yards and a touchdown in his first series under center.
Still, it feels like West Virginia is really far away from playing competitive football on offense, and if that is the case, it could be a very long first season under this new regime. Not having Tye Edwards available certainly played a factor in the offense's inability to find success, but it's even more alarming that the other backs on the roster have not stepped up. Cyncir Bowers did see more playing time, but still was the next option behind Clay Ash, who continues to struggle running the football.
Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and I recap tonight's blowout loss on the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We discuss the quarterback situation, Tye Edwards' injury, how to bounce back from this, and much more.
I'll be back tomorrow morning bright and early with a new episode of Between The Eers, further breaking down what I saw in today's game as the page turns to Utah.
