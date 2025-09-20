Preston Fox, Jacob Barrick Ruled Out for WVU vs. Kansas — Who Replaces Them?
Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off Big 12 Conference play against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence. Unfortunately, they will do so without wide receiver Preston Fox (undisclosed) and tight end Jacob Barrick (ankle).
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez hinted at this possibility earlier in the week during his coach's show, stating that Fox was banged up and that Barrick was considered "a long shot."
WR Preston Fox
With Fox out, this means the Mountaineers will start their third different player at the Z receiver spot in as many weeks. Jaden Bray started the first two games before suffering a season-ending foot injury, and then Fox got the nod last week. Fox has caught two passes this season for 32 yards, but has made his hay in the return game on both punt and kickoff return. Jarod Bowie will likely replace him as the returner on both teams.
On offense, his replacement will almost certainly be Jeff Weimer or Justin Smith-Brown. Both will play a lot of snaps this evening. Weimer has yet to log a catch this season, but he's appeared in 86 snaps this season, playing 56 last week. Smith-Brown had the big, explosive 56-yard play last week against Pitt that nearly went for a touchdown.
TE Jacob Barrick
Barrick, as expected, has served more as an extension to the offensive line this season than he has as a receiving threat in the pass game, though he does have a pair of catches for 22 yards thus far. With Barrick out, the Mountaineers will need North Carolina transfer Ryan Ward or perhaps Noah Braham to step up as the complementary option to starter Grayson Barnes. The tight end group as a whole has not performed up to par in the blocking aspect of the game, which is a huge concern with Barrick out.
Injury Report
West Virginia
OUT: RB Jahiem White, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Jaden Bray, WR Preston Fox, TE Jacob Barrick, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
PROBABLE: RB Tye Edwards, OL Xavier Bausley
Kansas
OUT: RB Jack Schneider, TE Conlee Hovey, OL David Abajian, DL Jason Strickland, DE Dylan Brooks, CB Jameer Moore
QUESTIONABLE: OL James Livingston
PROBABLE: S Taylor Davis
