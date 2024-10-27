Mountaineers Grab a West Coast Win Over the Wildcats
Tucson, AZ – West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol returned to his home state of Arizona and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Mountaineers (4-4, 3-2) to a 31-26 victory over the Arizona Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) Saturday evening.
West Virginia marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, but penalties derailed the offense and settled for a 45-yard field goal from Michael Hayes.
Arizona quickly moved into WVU territory on its first possession of the game but a forced fumble from CAT safety Kekoura Tarnue and a recovery from cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr had the Mountaineers at their own 19-yard line.
On the second play of the possession, redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol threw a 24-yard pass down the left seam to the Arizona 48-yard line. Sophomore receiver Rodney Gallagher hauled in a 14-yard pass on third and seven, and a tight end screen to senior Kole Taylor moved the ball just outside the Wildcat 22-yard line. Then, on fourth and two, the Mountaineers set up for the field goal, but redshirt senior holder Leighton Bechdel took the snap and took off to the left side for the 14-yard touchdown run for the 10-0 lead.
Arizona answered on the following possession and constructed a 14-play 75-yard touchdown drive with receiver hauling in a 19-yard reception Tetairoa for the first of his three receptions for 35 yards on the drive, and the junior tossed a 14-yard pass to redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita to move deep inside WVU territory before senior running back Quali Condley finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
On the Mountaineers ensuing possession, sophomore running back Jahiem White burst through the right side for a 55-yard run to the Arizona eight-yard line. The Wildcat defense stood tall for three downs but Marchiol hit redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement in the back of the endzone for the three-yard touchdown pass and West Virginia would take a 17-7 lead into halftime.
West Virginia pinned the Arizona offense at its own 12 yard-line on the opening kickoff in the second half, the defense pushed them back to the eight, and the offense was able to take over at the Wildcat 44-yard line.
The Mountaineers chipped away at the Arizona defense, until on fourth and one, junior running back CJ Donaldson broke free through the left side for a 20-yard touchdown run, extending the Mountaineer lead 24-7.
Arizona cut into the WVU lead late in the third quarter. Conley started the drive with an 18-yard run, then, on third and 11, Fifita lobbed a pass to McMillan for the 23-yard reception before Fifita found redshirt junior tight end Sam Olsen wide open in the endzone for the 23-yard touchdown pass. Arizona missed the extra point as the Mountaineers were holding onto a 24-13 advantage.
West Virginia responded on the following possession with a 54-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Traylon Ray for the 31-13 lead.
The Wildcats continued to battle, converting on two fourth down conversions to keep the drive alive before McMillan hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, and West Virginia held a 31-19 advantage with 8:52 left to play.
After the Mountaineers were held to their second three and out of the second half, Fifita and McMillan linked up for a 49-yard pass and catch to set up the Wildcat offense at the WVU six-yard line. A defensive holding call kept the drive alive, then Fifita scrambled from three yards out to get Arizona within five, 31-26 with 4:35 remaining in the game.
West Virginia ran out the final four minutes of action to hold onto the 31-26 victory.