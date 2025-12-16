Two True Freshman Projected to Start in Pre-Transfer Portal WVU Offensive Depth Chart

A bunch of new names will populate the West Virginia football roster in the coming months, but what does it look like right now on the offensive side of the ball? I threw together an offensive depth chart projection that includes all of the signees from the early signing period.

Note: * - injured or status for 2026 is unknown.

QB: Scotty Fox, Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III, Wyatt Brown, Max Anderson

Fox is the clear starter for WVU...for now. Rich Rod will bring in a quarterback via the transfer portal who will push Fox for the job. As I mentioned earlier today, I don't expect it to be a big-name player, but one who can play and potentially start.

RB: Amari Latimer, Martavious Boswell, Cyncir Bowers, Christopher Talley, Lawrence Autry, Clay Ash, Kannon Katzer, Andre Devine, SirPaul Cheeks*

Rich Rod signed five backs in the early signing period, and I wouldn't be shocked if one more were added in the next two months. For now, I'm going with the true freshman Amari Latimer to be the lead back, but I do expect JUCO product Martavious Boswell to have a big role.

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Jarel Williams, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson

Vaughn is the clear starter, but I'm really interested to see who emerges behind him. Keep in mind that all receivers will be trained to play every spot, and there's a chance someone listed here could see more time at the Z or at the slot. This is just my best guess as to what it will look like. Keep an eye on Drumm.

WR (SL): Kedrick Triplett, Rodney Gallagher III, Armoni Weaver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred, Camden Pitchford

Yeah, I get Gallagher has been around for a while now, and all, but Triplett is a dynamic player who can really carve defenses up underneath. Gallagher may begin the year as the starter, but I'm projecting Triplett to see the most snaps there.

WR (Z): Jaden Bray*, Keon Hutchins, Christian Hamilton, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, Jordan McCants

Bray needs the NCAA to give him an extra year, but WVU seems optimistic that will happen. If not, Hutchins is a pretty solid replacement. He has top-end speed and can really take the top off a defense.

TE: Ryan Ward, Noah Braham, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Carter Zuliani, Colin McBee, Xavier Anderson, Troy Fischer

I don't think West Virginia is done here. They need another veteran, and preferably one who can be a road grader in the run game.

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley, Jonas Muya, Philip Bowser

Krahe, I believe, has a starting spot locked up. The future, though, is Jonas Muya — a very talented, yet raw prospect who just needs reps. Muya played right tackle in high school, but with Kevin Brown there, I expect he'll flip to the left side.

LG: Donovan Haslam, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Griffin Fogle

If WVU can't find a day one starter in the portal, Haslam isn't the worst option in the world. He showed some flashes this past season in a fairly limited role.

C: Landen Livingston, Brandon Homady

WVU will almost certainly add a backup center here and perhaps one that also has the flexibility to play guard as well.

RG: Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky

I'm big on Goforth's ceiling, but I think he'll need some time to develop before taking over as the starter. Expect a big transfer here.

RT: Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Malik Agbo, Aidan Woods, Trevor Bigelow, Andreas Hunter

No question about it — Kevin Brown will be a day one starter. He's got all-league potential and future NFL Draft pick written all over him.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How Tucker DeVries, Amani Hansberry + Other WVU Transfers Are Doing at Their New Schools

The Future at QB? WVU Signee John Johnson III Wins 27th Straight Game, 2nd State Title

Why West Virginia Should Think Twice Before Chasing a Big Name QB in the Portal

Now is the Time for Ross Hodge to Make a Switch to the Starting Lineup

Former West Virginia QB Clint Trickett Lands Offensive Coordinator Job in the SEC