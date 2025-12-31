Mountaineers Lose Bandit Depth as Transfer Portal Moves Continue

West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriguez stated on the first day of the signing period that tough conversations were coming as the program navigated the transfer portal, and it appears one of those discussions has recently taken place.

Bandit MarShon Oxley announced on social media that he will enter his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal after posting on X, “it was fun,” and following up with a reply that read, “…I can only control

what I can control.” The posts indicate the coaching staff informed the redshirt junior that the program no longer had a spot available on the roster.

Oxley appeared in nine games last season for the Mountaineers, recording 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He posted a season-high two tackles in six different games and provided rotational depth along the defensive front.

Prior to arriving at WVU, the South Central Los Angeles, California, native put together a breakout 2024 season at Hutchinson Community College, establishing himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in junior college football. Oxley earned NJCAA All-American First-Team honors and All-KJCCC First Team Defense recognition while helping lead the Blue Dragons to an 11–1 record and the NJCAA National Championship.

He finished that season with 42 total tackles, including 12 sacks, recording multiple sacks in four games and multiple tackles for loss in four contests, highlighting his consistent impact as a pass rusher.

Before his JUCO success, Oxley spent two seasons at Colorado State. After redshirting in 2022, he saw action in 11 games during the 2023 campaign, totaling 26 tackles, including 12 solo stops, along with four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rich Rodriguez Announces Hiring of Rick Trickett to Lead WVU Offensive Line

After One Season, WVU to Part Ways With Offensive Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

West Virginia 2026 Signee Named Among Seven Finalists for National Player of the Year

Ten Defensive Linemen West Virginia May Look to Target in the Transfer Portal