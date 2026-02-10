What New WVU WR Kedrick Triplett Just Said About the QB Competition

This will be a very interesting offseason for West Virginia as they flip the roster for the second time in as many years, creating position battles all over the place, including quarterback.

Will it be the incumbent, Scotty Fox Jr.? Or will it be Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr.?

Monday afternoon, I reposted a link to one of our stories discussing the battle, and new West Virginia wide receiver Kedrick Triplett gave his take on the situation, replying to our tweet.

"Not a debate. They both like that! Two best QBs on the same team!!!"

Imagn Images - USA TODAY

You love to see the confidence in both quarterbacks, although he hasn't been around the two all that long. Fox played his tail off as a true freshman and helped give WVU a fighting chance in the back half of the season.

Hawkins comes from Oklahoma with some starting experience and is a little more mobile than Fox. He's a true dual-threat who has the potential to put up some gaudy numbers in Rich Rodriguez's offense.

While one of the two could emerge as the favorite coming out of spring ball, I wouldn't expect Rich Rod to name a starter until after fall camp. He's going to let this competition play out for as long as humanly possible before making a decision.

As for Triplett, in my opinion, he is going to be a key piece of this offense in 2026. The Mountaineers really lacked production out of the slot last season, despite Rich Rod calling it his best group of slots he's ever had. Oran Singleton Jr. left the team in the middle of the year, and Rodney Gallagher III and Jarod Bowie were just okay.

Triplett is a crafty route runner and can make some big things happen after the catch. He has terrific speed and the size needed (5'11", 211 lbs) to be able to absorb hits over the middle of the field. At Pearl River Community College last season, Triplett hauled in 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Jersey Numbers and Official Measurements for Every WVU Football Transfer

MAILBAG: Position Battles, Ross Hodge's Offense, Portal Signings + More

West Virginia Looking to Pluck Elite Four-Star WR Out of Pitt's Backyard

From Reliever to Starter: Maxx Yehl Ready for Breakout Season After Tommy John Surgery

Steve Sabins Names Chansen Cole Opening Day Starter at Georgia Southern