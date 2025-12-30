Ten Defensive Linemen West Virginia May Look to Target in the Transfer Portal

Over the last few days, we've been identifying potential targets for West Virginia in the transfer portal. Today, I've got ten defensive linemen for you that I would keep an eye on.

Ethan Day (North Texas)

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green defensive lineman Ethan Day (90) and defensive lineman Saadiq Clements (98) react after a sack against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4" Weight: 250

Day began his career at Wyoming, spending his final year there as teammates with now former WVU bandit Braden Siders. In his lone season at North Texas, he recorded 53 tackles, seven tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Keshawn Hayden (Central Michigan)

Central Michigan Athletics

Height: 6'3" Weight: 250

Hayden has seen his role gradually increase over the last three years. This past season, he set single-season career highs with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Christopher Jones Jr. (Louisville)

Louisville Athletics

Height: 6'4" Weight: 320

Jones did not appear in any games as a true freshman. Coming out of high school, he also had an offer from Vanderbilt.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Demeco Kennedy (Purdue)

Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) loses his helmet while being tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy (18) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2" Weight: 305

Over the first two years of his career, Kennedy developed into a solid contributor for the Boilermakers, totaling 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Edwin Kolenge (Boston College)

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ben Gulbranson (right) passes against Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge (17) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3" Weight: 252

Kolenge had a breakout season at BC, posting a career high of 31 tackles to go along with one sack and one tackle for loss.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Andrew Laurich (Colorado State)

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Andrew Laurich (55) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3" Weight: 295

Another former teammate of a now former Mountaineer, Chase Wilson. Laurich stepped up into a starting role this season and registered 30 tackles, three fumble recoveries, one sack, and a tackle for loss.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Joshua Pierce (North Texas)

North Texas Athletic

Height: 6'4" Weight: 250

After two years at Campbell, Pierce made the jump to the FBS and his lone season with the Mean Green, he collected 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Junior Poyser (Buffalo)

Buffalo Athletics

Height: 6'2" Weight: 300

Poyser made the most of his opportunity in his first crack at legit playing time, totaling 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. A big dude who can get after the passer.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Sterling Sanders (Boston College)

Boston College Athletics

Height: 6'4" Weight: 291

Sanders appeared in just one game this season, allowing him to take a redshirt. Coming out of high school, he also received offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Liberty, UAB, UConn, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

Eligibility remaining: Four years.

Keahnist Thompson (Weber State)

Weber State Athletics

Height: 6'3" Weight: 255

Thompson began his career at UCF, playing in just one game with the Knights before transferring down to the FCS level. During his three seasons at Weber State, he's racked up 63 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defended.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Reginald Hughes Could Be One of the First Portal Calls West Virginia Makes

What Rick Trickett Brings Back to West Virginia That Was Missing Up Front

Rich Rodriguez Announces Addition of Jay Boulware to Coaching Staff

WVU Veteran Offensive Lineman Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Could West Virginia Be a Landing Spot for Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph?