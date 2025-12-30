Ten Defensive Linemen West Virginia May Look to Target in the Transfer Portal
In this story:
Over the last few days, we've been identifying potential targets for West Virginia in the transfer portal. Today, I've got ten defensive linemen for you that I would keep an eye on.
Ethan Day (North Texas)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 250
Day began his career at Wyoming, spending his final year there as teammates with now former WVU bandit Braden Siders. In his lone season at North Texas, he recorded 53 tackles, seven tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
Keshawn Hayden (Central Michigan)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 250
Hayden has seen his role gradually increase over the last three years. This past season, he set single-season career highs with 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Christopher Jones Jr. (Louisville)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 320
Jones did not appear in any games as a true freshman. Coming out of high school, he also had an offer from Vanderbilt.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
Demeco Kennedy (Purdue)
Height: 6'2" Weight: 305
Over the first two years of his career, Kennedy developed into a solid contributor for the Boilermakers, totaling 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Edwin Kolenge (Boston College)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 252
Kolenge had a breakout season at BC, posting a career high of 31 tackles to go along with one sack and one tackle for loss.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
Andrew Laurich (Colorado State)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 295
Another former teammate of a now former Mountaineer, Chase Wilson. Laurich stepped up into a starting role this season and registered 30 tackles, three fumble recoveries, one sack, and a tackle for loss.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Joshua Pierce (North Texas)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 250
After two years at Campbell, Pierce made the jump to the FBS and his lone season with the Mean Green, he collected 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Junior Poyser (Buffalo)
Height: 6'2" Weight: 300
Poyser made the most of his opportunity in his first crack at legit playing time, totaling 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. A big dude who can get after the passer.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Sterling Sanders (Boston College)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 291
Sanders appeared in just one game this season, allowing him to take a redshirt. Coming out of high school, he also received offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Liberty, UAB, UConn, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
Eligibility remaining: Four years.
Keahnist Thompson (Weber State)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 255
Thompson began his career at UCF, playing in just one game with the Knights before transferring down to the FCS level. During his three seasons at Weber State, he's racked up 63 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defended.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Reginald Hughes Could Be One of the First Portal Calls West Virginia Makes
What Rick Trickett Brings Back to West Virginia That Was Missing Up Front
Rich Rodriguez Announces Addition of Jay Boulware to Coaching Staff
WVU Veteran Offensive Lineman Set to Enter Transfer Portal
Could West Virginia Be a Landing Spot for Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph?
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_