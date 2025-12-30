After One Season, WVU to Part Ways With Offensive Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

The West Virginia University football program will part ways with offensive line coach Jake Bicknell Jr as head coach Rich Rodriguez is expected to hire veteran offensive line coach Rick Trickett, according to Mike Casazza of 247 Sports.

Jack Bicknell Jr. joined the West Virginia football program in January 2025 as the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach, reuniting with head coach Rich Rodriguez after previously working together at Ole Miss in 2019.

Bicknell arrives in Morgantown with more than three decades of offensive line coaching experience. Most recently, he served as Wisconsin’s offensive line coach in 2023. Prior to his time with the Badgers, he led North Carolina’s offensive line in 2022, helping guide the Tar Heels to a 9-4 regular-season record, an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and a trip to the Holiday Bowl.

In 2021, Bicknell directed Louisville’s offensive line, a group that powered the Cardinals to top-25 national rankings in both rushing offense and total offense. Louisville also led the ACC that season in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed.

Before his stint at Louisville, Bicknell coached the offensive lines at Auburn and Ole Miss. His 2019 Ole Miss unit, operating under Rodriguez as offensive coordinator, produced one of the nation’s top rushing attacks—finishing second in the SEC and ninth nationally. In 2017 and 2018, his work up front helped the Rebels lead the SEC in passing yards per game.

Bicknell’s resume also includes extensive NFL experience. He spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins as assistant offensive line coach following a year as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach in 2013, where his unit helped rookie running back Le’Veon Bell total 1,259 scrimmage yards—the most ever by a Steelers rookie. In 2012, he coached the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line, guiding a group that helped Jamaal Charles return to All-Pro form after a season-ending ACL injury.

His NFL coaching career began with the New York Giants in 2009, and he was part of the staff that won Super Bowl XLVI with a 21–17 victory over the New England Patriots.

Before moving to the NFL, Bicknell served as head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1999–2006, winning 43 games—the fourth-most in program history. He earned WAC Coach of the Year honors in 2001 after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title in their first season in the league. He previously coached Louisiana Tech’s offensive line from 1997–98.

Bicknell launched his coaching career at Boston College as a graduate assistant from 1985–86, then spent 10 seasons at New Hampshire, coaching the defensive line from 1987–92 and the offensive line from 1993–96. He returned to Boston College from 2007–08 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach before joining the Giants.

A former offensive lineman himself, Bicknell was a three-year letterwinner at Boston College from 1981–85. He played center for his father, Jack Bicknell Sr., and anchored the line for 1984 Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie.

He also comes from a well-established coaching family. His father served as Boston College’s head coach from 1981–90 before leading the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe from 1991–2003. His brother, Bob, has coached in NFL Europe, at the collegiate level, and in the NFL.

