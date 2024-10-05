Mountaineers Run Wild in Stillwater
Stillwater, OK – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) rushed for 389 yards, led by sophomore running back Jahiem White with 158 rushing yards and a touchdown, in a dominating win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.
On the second play of the game, West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene connected with redshirt junior tight end Treylon Davis for 31 yards. The Mountaineers were facing a fourth and two inside the Oklahoma State 20-yard line and junior running back CJ Donaldson powered forward for the first down. However, the WVU drive stalled after a five-yard loss on a swing pass to Jahiem White on first down and settled for a Michael Hayes 39-yard field goal for the early 3-0 lead.
West Virginia found the endzone on its second possession of the afternoon. West Virginia converted on two second and longs to continue the drive, featuring a 39-yard run from Greene but left the game following the play with an apparent shoulder injury. Redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol entered the game and on third and eight from the Oklahoma State 10-yard line, Marchiol hit Traylon Ray in the endzone for the touchdown and a 10- lead with 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Mountaineer offense continued to roll in the second quarter. Marchiol scampered for 18 and 10 yards to move WVU to the OSU 15-yard line. Then, on consecutive carries, sophomore running back Jahiem White scored from 10 yards out for a 17-0 lead.
Redshirt senior Cale Cabbiness returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to the WVU 39-yard line. However, on second and eight, redshirt junior safety Jaheem safety cut off the pass intended for senior receiver Brennan Presley for the interception.
Garrett Greene returned to the game and the Cowboys received a heavy dose of the running game. Greene had a couple of carries for 13 yards and a 20-yard run from Donaldson before a 26-yard gainer from White to set up a 15-yard Garrett Greene touchdown run, and the Mountaineers were up 24-0 with just under six minutes to play in the second half.
The Cowboys constructed its first scoring drive on the following possession, going 75 yards on 11 plays and capped off with an eight-yard touchdown reception from redshirt senior Rashod Owens.
With a 1:54 left in the half, the Mountaineers continued its offensive prowess, starting with Greene connecting with redshirt sophomore for a 12-yard pitch and catch before finding senior tight end Kole Taylor over the middle for 21 yards, and Donaldson capped off the nine play 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run and the Mountaineers took a 31-7 lead at the half.
West Virginia racked up 295 rushing yards in the first half and outgained Oklahoma State 345 total yards to 116.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Mountaineers put together an eight play 88-yard drive, highlighted by a 40-yard reception from Hudson Clement, setting up WVU at the Oklahoma State four-yard line. Two plays later, CJ Donaldson punched it into the endzone to give the Mountaineers a 38-7 lead at the 9:01 mark of the fourth quarter. Donalson finished the day with 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Oklahoma State got in on the action with a quick scoring drive. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel hit senior receiver Da’Wain Lofton for 22-yards and then redshirt junior De’Zhaun Stribling hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass.
West Virginia held the ball for the final 8:30 of the game for the 38-14 victory.