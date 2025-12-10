Cooper Young Adds Name to Growing List of Expected WVU Portal Entries

The West Virginia offensive line continues to see players set to leave the program with the latest being redshirt freshman Cooper Young, who announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal next month.

Coming out of Downingtown West High School in Pennsylvania, Young picked the Mountaineers over offers from Buffalo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Maryland, Penn, Pitt, Virginia, Temple, Yale, and several others. He was a part of Neal Brown's final recruiting class that actually got to play for him at West Virginia. He appeared in two games last season against Duquesne and BYU before redshirting.

Young was unable to show Rich Rodriguez and this new coaching staff much, having missed the entire 2025 season with an unspecified lower-body injury. He did participate in spring ball, but with how poor the shape of the offensive line room is in, a split is probably best for both parties. It will give Young an opportunity for a fresh start, and Rodriguez won't have to guess or project where Young will be come time for spring ball or if he's someone who can crack the two deep on the interior.

Young will have three years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's updated offensive line room

Nick Krahe, Donovan Haslam, Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Wyatt Minor, Griffin Fogle, Brandon Homady, Andreas Hunter, Xavier Bausley, Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Raymond Kovalesky.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings.

