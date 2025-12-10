Another West Virginia Running Back Expected to Hit the Transfer Portal

Attrition was inevitable for the West Virginia running back room this offseason, especially when Rich Rodriguez signed five backs during the early signing period. Still, I'm not sure many expected a near wholesale change, but we're vastly approaching that territory.

On Wednesday evening, Tyler Jacklich became the third Mountaineer running back to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal next month, joining Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard, who announced earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in six games for the Old Gold and Blue, toting the ball eight times for 36 yards. The bulk of that came in a blowout loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Conference opener, where he logged six carries for 27 yards, including a long of 14.

Prior to coming to West Virginia, Jacklich spent one year at Wyoming and then one year at Merced College (Division II). At Merced, he rushed for 842 yards and nine touchdowns on 162 carries while also adding 12 receptions for 103 yards and two scores.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's updated running back room

Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash, Martavious Boswell, Amari Latimer, Christopher Talley, SirPaul Cheeks, Lawrence Autry, Andre Devine, Kannon Katzer

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings.

