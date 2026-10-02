Mountaineers Set To Face Battle-Tested Cyclones

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1, 0-1) are on the road to take on Iowa State on Saturday for a Big 12 Conference battle in Ames (IA) at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST, and the action will broadcast on TNT, TruTV and streamed on HBO Max.

The Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) have played tough through the first four games of the season, playing nationally ranked Iowa and Utah down to the wire in their two early-season losses.

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to officials during their game with the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Rogers is in his first year leading the Iowa State football program after one season at Washington State. He spent three seasons at the helm at South Dakota State prior, winning Missouri Valley Conference championships and a national title. He spent the previous four seasons as the Jackrabbits defensive coordinator. In total, Rogers spent 12 seasons at South Dakota State, claiming five conference titles and two FCS championships.

Coming from a defensive background, Rogers has the Cyclones defense ranked 26th in total defense, allowing 272.5 yards per game and limiting opponents to 16 points per game, ranking 30th nationally.

The Cyclones will go with a four-man front, but the unit will be multiple in its defensive schemes.

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) moves in to tackle Bowling Green Falcons running back Marceles Carey (20) during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense features one of the top tacklers in the conference in linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen. The sophomore has tallied a team-high 35 tackles, which ranks second in the league, with three tackles for loss, including a sack.

Redshirt senior linebacker Carson Willich leads the team in tackles for loss with five and a sack, while senior defensive end Isaac Terrell has a team-leading three sacks, and junior linebacker Beau Goodwin and redshirt junior cornerback Beni Ngoyi lead the group with one interception apiece.

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Johnathan Hall (7) looks to tackle Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Cyclones have yet to find their rhythm and rank near the bottom of the conference in total offense (14th), averaging 345.3 yards per game. The bulk of the production has come from the ground game. Redshirt sophomore Aiden Flora averages 95.5 yards of the team’s 180.5 rushing yards per game.

Leading the offense is senior quarterback Jaylen Raynor. The Arkansas State transfer owns a 54.3% completion percentage, while averaging 159.8 yards through the air with five touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 137 yards on the year and is tied Flora for the team-lead in rushing touchdowns with three.

Redshirt senior Omari Hayes has team bests 11 receptions for 156 yards, while redshirt sophomore Dominic Overby is second on the team with seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt junior Vince Benetti has four receptions on the season, including a team-high two touchdown receptions.

The series between the two programs is knotted 6-6. However, the Cyclones have won five of the last six meetings, including three straight in Ames.