Score Predictions for WVU vs. Iowa State

For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers are playing a true road game, and it's going to be at one of the tougher venues to play in the Big 12 — Jack Trice Stadium.

Can the Mountaineers get back on track? Here is how we see this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Iowa State 24

I expect nothing short of a dogfight. Iowa State's offense poses a completely different challenge from the one Oklahoma State did a week ago, and while they are more similar to the style of offense Virginia had, they use some funky formations and a bunch of 12 and 13 personnel, constantly changing the look. It's going to be a tough task for a defense that's had trouble communicating in that regard.

Running back Aiden Flora is one tough tackle, too. 80% of his yards came after contact, which leads the Big 12. If WVU doesn't get hats to the ball and do a better job of tackling this week, it can become a problem.

All that being said, I believe Rich Rod will have this group ready to play and do enough to win the game. Iowa State doesn't give up many explosive plays, but they are one of the worst tackling teams in the league. This is going to be an old-fashioned fistfight and one that slightly tilts to the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 27, Iowa State 16

West Virginia is searching for answers after a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State, while Iowa State is looking to find its footing in the first year under the direction of head coach Jimmy Rogers.

West Virginia has done its damage on the ground, leading all Power Four schools and sitting fourth in the nation, averaging 294.8 yards per game. The success on the ground has opened opportunities in the passing game, ranking third in the country and leading all P4 programs at 17.0 yards per completion.

However, the offense was stifled in the fourth quarter against an Oklahoma State team that racked up 41 points at Mountaineer Field.

Iowa State has battled some of the better programs early in its schedule, taking Iowa to the final minute and was within striking distance against Utah. Nonetheless, the Cyclone offense that ranks last in the Big 12 in total offense (345.3 ypg) might find some space against a WVU defense allowing 426.4 yards per game. However, the Cyclones are not running an Air Raid offense.

West Virginia arguably just had one bad night, and is not necessarily indicative of what this group is capable of moving forward. I suspect the defense will have a better showing, and the offense, which struggled through the air against the Cowboys, will get back in a groove and handle the Cyclones. West Virginia gets back in the win column, 27-16.

Joey Bray: West Virginia 30, Iowa State 14

After a brutal defensive showing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. The Mountaineers' first Big 12 road contest of 2026 will be a perfect opportunity for them to get back to what they showed in their first three contests of the season.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez admitted that after the game, the offense got away from the run a little more than he would have liked. The Mountaineers should have no issues getting back to being a run-first offense against the Cyclones.

It was a tough matchup for the Mountaineers against the Cowboys last weekend, who struggled against an air raid offense led by a future top NFL Draft pick. The WVU secondary should have a much easier time against the Cyclones offense, which I wouldn't exactly categorize as an air raid.

As Chris said, the Cyclones' offense is the worst in the Big 12 in yards per game, so this could be a rough matchup for them against a WVU squad that will make it a track meet. I’ll take the Mountaineers to get back on track and move to 3-1 on the season.