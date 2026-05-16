Multiple West Virginia Players Still Available in Transfer Portal

Roughly 50 players departed the West Virginia football program after the 2025 season and entered the transfer portal. Just about every one of them found a new home and went through spring ball with their new team, but there are a few former Mountaineers still searching for a place to play.

The transfer portal has been closed for a while now, but there are still a small percentage of players in it, hoping to find a school ahead of the 2026 season.

RB Kannon Katzer

The former Division II national champion (Ferris State) came to WVU expecting to have an opportunity to crack the rotation and play a factor in the Mountaineers' run game in 2025. Unfortunately, he was banged up early in the year and was behind the 8-ball because of it. He was never able to get to a place where he could contribute and make an appearance in a game despite all of the struggles and injuries that took place in that running back room. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and with the influx of talent WVU brought in this offseason, there wasn't a spot for him to stay and try to battle his way up the depth chart.

EDGE Keenan Eck

Eck was a guy that the Mountaineers wanted to roll the dice on, knowing he would be a developmental player who, at best, would be a special teamer/depth piece last fall. Like Katzer, he wasn't able to play his way onto the field, essentially serving as a scout teamer in practice. The year prior at Citrus CC, he recorded 26 tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

CB BJ Hendrickson III

Hendrickson was a late addition to the roster, joining the team in late August, just a little over a week before the season opener. With his late addition, it was pretty much known that he wasn't going to see the field this past season. He was so far behind from a playbook standpoint and had no prior college experience, so it was always going to be a year full of development. In 2024, he attended Franklin Pierce at the Division II level, but did not appear in a game. He did participate in their track and field team that year, though, running the 55-, 60-, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes along with the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.