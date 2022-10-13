Neal Brown Details Which Young Guys Impressed During the Bye Week

The bye week is about getting things corrected and getting healthy. As important as those two things are, it's also a week where the coaching staff can really get a good gauge on where some of their younger players are in their development.

In a normal game week, guys such as QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jaylen Anderson, and LB Raleigh Collins are getting scout team reps, which is more about mirroring what that week's opponent will present rather than what WVU will be doing. As you could imagine, a week of practice flies by and there's not enough time to get everyone a serious amount of reps. The bye week gives the starters and rotational players an opportunity to take a reduced workload and recover from whatever nicks and bruises they are dealing with, paving way for the young bucks to get some run.

As a matter of fact, they received an extended look by scrimmaging three times throughout the week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday). Head coach Neal Brown rattled off who he was impressed with in those scrimmages, first starting with the defensive side of the ball.

"Asani Redwood, and I think he's got a chance to help us as we progress down the season. Raleigh Collins who has played a little bit on special teams, his role could increase as well. Jaylon Shelton at corner did a nice job and he's getting some looks this week as well. He's been injured but is healthy now. Jairo Faverus did a good job. He's been playing for us on special teams. And then Aric Burton, who is a freshman, been here since January. He's probably a two-year kind of project but he's showing some signs of being able to rush the passer."

Brown didn't go too in-depth with the offensive side of the ball since the defense "won the three-day scrimmage overall". However, he did mention a few names, including perhaps the future of the program at quarterback.

"Nicco [Marchiol] is really improving. Excited about his growth. Jaylen Anderson had three nice days. On the offensive line, Dylan Ray probably did the best and he's a gut that as he continues to put on weight is going to be a factor down the road."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.