Skip to main content

Neal Brown Details Which Young Guys Impressed During the Bye Week

WVU head coach Neal Brown likes the progression of the underclassmen.

The bye week is about getting things corrected and getting healthy. As important as those two things are, it's also a week where the coaching staff can really get a good gauge on where some of their younger players are in their development. 

In a normal game week, guys such as QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jaylen Anderson, and LB Raleigh Collins are getting scout team reps, which is more about mirroring what that week's opponent will present rather than what WVU will be doing. As you could imagine, a week of practice flies by and there's not enough time to get everyone a serious amount of reps. The bye week gives the starters and rotational players an opportunity to take a reduced workload and recover from whatever nicks and bruises they are dealing with, paving way for the young bucks to get some run. 

As a matter of fact, they received an extended look by scrimmaging three times throughout the week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday). Head coach Neal Brown rattled off who he was impressed with in those scrimmages, first starting with the defensive side of the ball.

"Asani Redwood, and I think he's got a chance to help us as we progress down the season. Raleigh Collins who has played a little bit on special teams, his role could increase as well. Jaylon Shelton at corner did a nice job and he's getting some looks this week as well. He's been injured but is healthy now. Jairo Faverus did a good job. He's been playing for us on special teams. And then Aric Burton, who is a freshman, been here since January. He's probably a two-year kind of project but he's showing some signs of being able to rush the passer."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown didn't go too in-depth with the offensive side of the ball since the defense "won the three-day scrimmage overall". However, he did mention a few names, including perhaps the future of the program at quarterback.

"Nicco [Marchiol] is really improving. Excited about his growth. Jaylen Anderson had three nice days. On the offensive line, Dylan Ray probably did the best and he's a gut that as he continues to put on weight is going to be a factor down the road."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Baylor Offensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) sacks Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WVU Football Owns Thursday Night Home Games

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19063601_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons

By Christopher Hall
Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is sacked by Baylor Bears linebacker Garmon Randolph (55) and linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) during the second half at McLane Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Baylor Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gestures during an NCAA college men's basketball game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Osu West Virginia
Basketball

WVU Snubbed in Big 12 Preseason Awards

By Christopher Hall
Charles Woods
Football

Charles Woods Nearing Return to the Field

By Schuyler Callihan
Yelllow and Blue Modern Geometric How To Design Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Baylor Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
Relatively Sports Ep. 2: Interview with Brandon Napoleon
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 13: Former WVU WR Calvin Phillips Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan