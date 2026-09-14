New WVU Football Bowl Projections Entering Week 3

It's been a while since West Virginia fans were still feeling pretty good about the football team two weeks into a season.

Sure, this team has plenty of things to correct and is far from a complete product, but entering mid-September unbeaten with a chance to take down a Top 25 team on a neutral site has created some optimism. Winning this game will have Mountaineer fans feeling REALLY good and would create an electric atmosphere for the Big 12 opener on the 26th.

As we enter Week 3 of the college football season, a new batch of bowl projections has been released, including one from yours truly.

New bowl projections

Athlon Sports: Independance Bowl vs. Tulane

CBS Sports: Cactus Bowl vs. Nebraska

College Football News: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

Sports Illustrated: Independence Bowl vs. Washington

West Virginia On SI: Cactus Bowl vs. Michigan State

A chance to significantly alter the projections awaits

West Virginia University running back Amari Latimer | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Winning your first two games puts you on a nice track to reach a bowl game, and it's something this program hasn't experienced since 2018. Yes, they were supposed to win those matchups against inferior competition, but who cares? They all count the same, and now you are just four wins away from going bowling with 10 games left to play.

This Saturday, the Mountaineers can change the narrative completely with a win. It won't be whether or not WVU can make a bowl game, but how big of a bowl game? Pulling off an upset of Virginia will get everyone's attention, setting the table for a massive Big 12 opener in Morgantown against Oklahoma State, which just shocked the world by beating No. 6 Oregon.

Even if this game against Virginia goes as most expect it (WVU loses), it's far from the end of the world for the Mountaineers. They will be in a good spot entering league play and will feel confident that they can still have a special year, especially if they are competitive against the Cavaliers.

Remaining schedule

vs. Virginia (in Charlotte, NC)

vs. Oklahoma State

at Iowa State

vs. Arizona

vs. Cincinnati

at TCU

at Texas Tech

vs. Kansas

vs. Houston

at Utah

West Virginia and Virginia will meet in Charlotte on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. If you are unable to make the trip to the Queen City, you can watch the game on the ACC Network/ESPN+.