WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. UT Martin

A few moments ago, the West Virginia communications staff passed out the gameday depth chart for the Mountaineers. Not much has changed since the initial release earlier in the week, but with this game likely to become one-sided, we should see many, if not all, of the players listed get some snaps today, and perhaps more.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

With this being a matchup against an FCS opponent, West Virginia should be able to get all of these guys in AND others who are not listed on the two-deep. True freshman quarterback Jyron Hughley, running back Lawrence Autry, wide receiver Landon Drumm, and offensive linemen Lamarcus Dillard and Aidan Woods should make their Mountaineer debut.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams

With Darius Wiley missing the rest of the season, we will now see Emerson Joy, the import from Alberta College in Canada, slide into that backup role at defensive end behind Zeke Durham-Campbell. Redshirt freshmen Wilnerson Telemaque and Brandon Caesar could get some snaps there too, according to defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

The Mountaineers and Skyhawks will get the action underway at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ or the Watch ESPN app.