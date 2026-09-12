WVU Releases Game Day Depth Chart vs. UT Martin
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A few moments ago, the West Virginia communications staff passed out the gameday depth chart for the Mountaineers. Not much has changed since the initial release earlier in the week, but with this game likely to become one-sided, we should see many, if not all, of the players listed get some snaps today, and perhaps more.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr.
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
With this being a matchup against an FCS opponent, West Virginia should be able to get all of these guys in AND others who are not listed on the two-deep. True freshman quarterback Jyron Hughley, running back Lawrence Autry, wide receiver Landon Drumm, and offensive linemen Lamarcus Dillard and Aidan Woods should make their Mountaineer debut.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams
With Darius Wiley missing the rest of the season, we will now see Emerson Joy, the import from Alberta College in Canada, slide into that backup role at defensive end behind Zeke Durham-Campbell. Redshirt freshmen Wilnerson Telemaque and Brandon Caesar could get some snaps there too, according to defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
The Mountaineers and Skyhawks will get the action underway at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ or the Watch ESPN app.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_