Nicco Marchiol Injury Raises Major Questions at QB for WVU Ahead of Utah Game
The injuries continue to pile up for the West Virginia offense, and now, we can add starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol to that list.
"Nicco came to see us. He said he had some mid-foot pain and had been bothering him for a while." WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Monday afternoon. "I think they have a specialist out in Colorado that they know, so he's actually out there today getting that checked out. It's been bothering him for a couple of weeks, and so he's going to be questionable as well."
As expected, Rodriguez confirmed that the remaining four quarterbacks in the room will be repped throughout the practice week, which isn't any different than the first four weeks of the season.
"All the other four quarterbacks are going to get reps all week, and we'll figure it out from there. The fourth and fifth guys weren't getting as many reps, but they were getting some. Typically, we only give three guys reps, but again, the way we practice and get so many plays in, they're still able to get that. We don't know how long Nicco's going to be out, but it's going to be for those other four; it's going to be an opportunity for them. They've done a good job in practice, staying engaged and getting their opportunities. And I think knowing they got a chance to play helps them stay engaged.
"All of our quarterbacks, all of them, can make the throws. It's a matter of throwing it to the right guy at the right time and reading the defense. There's a lot to quarterback play. It's more challenging than ever before because defenses have become more complicated."
Jaylen Henderson provided a spark against Kansas last weekend, although the game was already decided. He used his legs to pick up 79 yards and a touchdown, giving the offense that extra dimension.
Rodriguez said that he will leave it up to the medical team to make the decision on Marchiol's status, but did note that missing practice time makes it difficult for a player to perform on game day.
