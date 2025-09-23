Rich Rodriguez Shares His Message to the Team Following Embarrassing Loss to Kansas
Every loss is created equal, believe it or not. Whether you get blown out by 31 or you lose by seven, the feeling of disappointment and frustration is there. Now, for the fans, one outcome may be more frustrating than the other, but for the players and coaches, losing stings in every flavor it comes in, including this past Saturday.
“That was a tough one," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said Monday night. "Everybody takes it hard if you follow or love West Virginia football — nobody harder than the coaches and the players. Didn’t think we were physical, didn’t think we coached well. There’s a lot of things we can get better at, and that’s the good side, I guess. We can get better in a hurry. I thought our guys’ attitudes are pretty good. They turned the page last night, and they know what we have at stake — a Utah team coming to our place, so we’ll be ready to go.”
After the elation of beating Pitt in overtime, it couldn't have been easy for the team to turn the page. The same can be said following a devastating blowout loss that can have guys second-guessing or perhaps just losing confidence. Rodriguez shared his message to the team during his coaches show as they prepare for one of the Big 12's best.
“If ain’t bothering us because of the way we played, then you’re not who I think you are. But after last night, we’ve got to move on. We got to get ready to play the next game, and I thought their response was good.”
As disheartening as the Big 12 opener may have been for the Mountaineers, the reality is there's a lot of football left to be played. Yes, the schedule does them no favors, but each week, they have the opportunity to prove to the country what type of team they are. Securing a win over a salty Utah team would go a long way in earning some national respect.
