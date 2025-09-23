Between The Eers: Serious Issues Mounting for West Virginia's Rushing Attack
Injuries are piling up for the West Virginia Mountaineers early in the season, particularly in the running back room. To everyone's surprise, Tye Edwards was unable to play this past weekend against Kansas, and despite being a game-time decision for that game, his status for this week's matchup versus Utah remains in question.
"Hopeful might be too much," Rodriguez responded when asked about Edwards' status. "I'm more... he's probably still doubtful right now with his hip pointer. He's trying to. It's not where he's wanting to sit out. He's a kid that really wants to play."
Rodriguez also noted that Cyncir Bowers is in the concussion protocol and is also questionable for Saturday's game.
So, what in the heck do the Mountaineers manufacture a rushing attack against a Utah defense that allows just over 110 yards on the ground per game? It's a great question, especially given the Mountaineers' offensive line struggles.
As far as available backs, WVU will have Clay Ash, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, and Andre Devine. Those four have combined to rush for 127 yards on 38 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per tote. Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer is still working his way back from injury, but his status as of this morning is unknown. If it is just those four aforementioned backs, WVU may have to get creative with Rodney Gallagher III and maybe go as far as starting Jaylen Henderson at quarterback to make Utah respect the threat of him pulling it and keeping it.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss this huge problem the Mountaineers may have in the run game.
