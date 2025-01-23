Northern Iowa RB Transfer Tye Edwards Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia just made a big addition to the running back room, signing Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards. And when I say big, I mean it.
The 6-foot-2, 237-pounder began his career at Georgia Military College, where he rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College, where he rushed for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons. Edwards then made the jump up to the FBS level, spending the 2022 season at UTSA but only appeared in three games and used his redshirt.
After two years at UNI, Edwards positioned himself to earn several opportunities at the FBS level, particularly in his final season there. Across the two seasons, he totaled 1,548 yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
