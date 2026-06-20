Odds Released for WVU to Win the Big 12 in 2026
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Year two of the Rich Rodriguez era is just a little over two months away from getting underway, and although expectations are fairly low locally and nationally, West Virginia does have a chance to make some noise this fall, especially with how their schedule sets up.
Unless something crazy and unexpected happens, the Mountaineers should be 2-0 when they head to Charlotte for their neutral-site clash with the Virginia Cavaliers. They'll open the season with Coastal Carolina and UT Martin, which should allow WVU to work through the early-year kinks and find its identity before they play a legitimate opponent.
Odds to win Big 12 Title via DraftKings Sportsbook
Texas Tech +100
BYU +550
Utah +650
Kansas State +1400
Houston +1600
Arizona +1800
Arizona State +2200
TCU +2800
Oklahoma State +3000
Baylor +3900
Kansas +4500
West Virginia +6500
UCF +6200
Cincinnati +9400
Iowa State +10000
Colorado +12000
Not enough respect for the Mountaineers?
The schedule for conference play also has a favorable start as the Mountaineers will square off against a pair of first-year head coaches in Eric Morris (Oklahoma State, at home) and Jimmy Rogers (Iowa State, on the road). After their trip to Ames, they'll return home for a pair of games against Arizona and Cincinnati. The matchup with TCU on October 24th will be just their second true road game of the season. And oh yeah, they will have a bye week before they make the trip out to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. Schedule-wise, there's a chance for the Mountaineers if they get out to a hot start, although the competition stiffens in November with a four-week gauntlet featuring Texas Tech, Kansas, Houston, and Utah.
Expecting WVU to win the Big 12 in 2026 would be pretty far-fetched, but I do believe they should have shorter odds than each of the three teams ahead of them — Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas.
For them to actually have a chance to win the league, they're going to need the defense to be somewhere in the middle of the pack statistically. Although the offense has a ton of new pieces, including a new starting quarterback, three offensive line starters, and several new options at running back and wide receiver, they have the talent and firepower to be able to put up a bunch of points. The play of the defense will determine the ceiling of this year's team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_