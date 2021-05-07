OFFICIAL: Two Oklahoma Playmakers No Longer Part of the Team

The Sooners are going to be without two of their most talented young playmakers in 2021 and beyond.

The Oklahoma Sooners lost two key playmakers in their offense as head coach Lincoln Riley announced that RB Seth McGowan and WR Trejan Bridges are “not members of our program anymore,” Riley said. “We wish them the very best going forward.”

According to several reports, both McGowan and Bridges were identified as suspects by the Norman Police Department in an alleged robbery and assault that took place in April. Neither McGowan nor Bridges have been charged or arrested as of May 6th, per John Hoover of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated.

As a true freshman in 2020, McGowan rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries and also hauled in 13 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown through the air. Bridges, a junior, was expected to be one of Oklahoma's top receivers this past fall but only appeared in one game after he was suspended by the NCAA for failing a drug test. Both McGowan and Bridges were consensus four-star players coming out of high school and had offers from several major programs. Their roles were expected to increase in 2021.

