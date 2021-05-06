Sports Illustrated home
Lincoln Riley: Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan No Longer a Part of Oklahoma Program

After being removed from the roster, the OU coach said during a press conference Thursday that he wishes the two embattled Sooners well.
Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan are no longer members of the Oklahoma program.

The duo is no longer listed on the online roster, and Lincoln Riley confirmed they are no longer on the team in a Zoom press conference on Thursday.

“They’re not members of our program anymore,” Riley said. “We wish them the very best going forward.”

Bridges and McGowan were identified as suspects in an alleged robbery and assault that took place on April 15 by the Norman Police Department.

Norman PD told SI Sooners that no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at this point. 

McGowan has reportedly already entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

