Ohio Trolls WVU Hard After Win Using Tavon Austin Song and Country Roads
The Ohio Bobcats pulled off the upset of West Virginia on Saturday, giving them one of their biggest wins in program history. It was the first time since 1949 that the Mountaineers paid a visit to Athens, so this is one their fan base has been waiting a long time for, and they were rewarded with the surprising win.
Following the game, as fans were leaving the stadium, a highlight recap video of the game was played on the scoreboard, and the Ohio video team trolled WVU by playing the opening song to Tavon Austin's famous highlight reel over top of it.
Ohio really leaned into the trolling of Country Roads with a few social media posts, and once the players made it into the locker room, someone put the song on the speakers and blared it.
In his postgame press conference, Ohio head coach Brian Smith was asked about the song being played in the locker room.
"It's a good feeling. It's good to troll every now and again, I guess. That wasn't from my iPhone, so that popped on from somebody else. But it's great for the kids. They're excited at what they accomplished and the opportunity to win that game."
As embarrassing a loss as it might be for the Mountaineers, they'll have to move on from this one quickly with the Pitt Panthers waiting for them on deck. Winning the Backyard Brawl quickly removes the stinging feeling of this loss to Ohio, but in order for that to come to fruition, they have to find a bunch of answers on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the ground game. WVU's offensive line got zero push on Ohio, and they'll face a much better defensive front this week.
West Virginia and Pitt are scheduled to kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. It will also be Rich Rodriguez's first game against a Power Four opponent as the Mountaineer head coach since that dreadful night in December of 2007.
