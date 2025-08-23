One Week Away: Final WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection for 2025
West Virginia is one week away from lining up to play Robert Morris in Morgantown. They have completed fall camp, and have started game prep. The offense is Rich Rodriguez's baby, and features a mixture of returning players and new players.
Today, I am going to make my final projection of the depth chart.
Quarterback:
RS-JR Nicco Marchiol
RS-SR Jaylen Henderson
RS-JR Max Brown
Rich Rodriguez has said we will know who is starting at quarterback for WVU on the first offensive series of the season. I think inside the Puskar Center, they know who is starting right now, and I think that guy is Nicco Marchiol. I expect all three quarterbacks to get game reps the first two weeks, but when Pittsburgh comes to town, I believe Nicco is the guy.
Running Back:
JR Jahiem White
RS-FR Diore Hubbard
RS-SR Tye Edwards
This room has changed a lot over the last few weeks, as it has encountered injuries, an ineligible player, and a newly eligible player. After all of that, though, the room is very talented. Jahiem will be the star, but after him, it's been wide open. I think Diore Hubbard has won the second running back job, and I think Edwards will be used in short-yardage situations. Don't be surprised if Tyler Jacklich takes that job, though.
Wide Receiver (X):
RS-SO Cam Vaughn
SR Justin Smith-Brown
RS-SR Logan Ramper
This spot has had a lot of competition behind Cam Vaughn, and it features guys with different skill sets. Smith-Brown is the fastest wide receiver on the team, and Ramper is the biggest wide receiver in the room. I think both guys will have a role this season.
Wide Receiver (Z):
RS-SR Jaden Bray
RS-SR Jeff Weimer
RS-SR Preston Fox
Jaden Bray is looking for a redemption year after a disappointing 2024 season. As of now, he seems in line to get that redemption. Weimer, who is now eligible, will provide healthy competition to Bray. We know what Fox is, and he will likely have a small role.
Slot Receiver:
JR Rodney Gallagher III
SR Oran Singleton
RS-SR Jarod Bowie
All three of these players have received praise from the coaching staff during fall camp. I think all three will play, but for now, Gallagher gets the nod as he is probably the most well-rounded player.
Tight End:
SR Grayson Barnes
RS-FR Ryan Ward
SR Jacob Barrick
Barnes might be the best offseason addition that nobody is talking about. Ryan Ward is the riser of this group, as he impressed during the entire fall camp. Barrick will still have a big role being the physical blocker. WVU should be able to go 12 or 13 personnel very easily this season.
Left Tackle:
RS-SO Nick Krahe
RS-JR Malik Agbo
FR Brandon Homady
Krahe might be the most athletic lineman in the entire room, and Agbo is only 275 pounds right now. They are the clear top two for now, with Homady trailing behind them.
Left Guard:
RS-SR Walter Young Bear
RS-JR Donovan Haslam
RS-FR Robby Martin
I think Young Bear is running away with this competition, but Haslam has improved all fall camp. He and Martin will continue fighting to be the second left guard and to possibly be on the travel roster.
Center:
RS-JR Landen Livingston
RS-SR Carson Lee
RS-SO Cooper Young
Lee provided exactly what the Mountaineers needed, which was healthy competition. I think they were always confident in Livingston to be the starter, but adding an experienced veteran helped push him. Center is likely the deepest spot on the whole line.
Right Guard:
RS-SR Kimo Makane'ole
RS-FR Josh Aisosa
SO Jude Edwards
A source told me during the summer that Kimo might be the best player in the room, and they also advised that Aisosa has been impressive. I think he has solidified himself as a top-eight offensive lineman. Newly acquired Jude Edwards will provide good competition.
Right Tackle:
RS-SR Ty'Kieast Crawford
SR Mickel Clay
RS-JR Xavier Bausley
This spot has the toughest competition for the offensive line. Crawford has limited SEC experience, Bausley played a full season as Rich Rodriguez's starting right tackle in 2023, and Clay was a stud at the FCS level. Bausley is fighting an injury right now, but I think WVU trusts all three of these players.
