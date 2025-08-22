Pat McAfee 'Shed a Tear' When He Got the WVU Hall of Fame Call from a Special Person
You know that saying, "kickers and punters are football players too," right?
Well, I'd argue that when it comes to former West Virginia product Pat McAfee, it's disrespectful to just label him as a punter or kicker. He was a football player. He didn't mind getting involved in kickoff or punt coverages and flat-out laying a dude out to end a return. Most of that happened in his NFL career, but still, the athleticism was always there.
On Friday, it was announced that McAfee, along with five others, will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame this September. Among the other inductees is the late Bill Stewart, who knew Pat extremely well, having been the Mountaineers' special teams coordinator. McAfee has kept a close relationship with his son, Blaine, who was an assistant at WVU the last couple of years before returning to the NFL this offseason, taking a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McAfee tweeted about the honor and admitted that it stirred up some emotions, and rightfully so.
"Shed a tear when I got the news from my little brother and son of Coach Stew, Blaine Stewart…It was nice to have an opportunity to think back and reminisce about a great era of my life. I am so thankful for the recognition. This is normally something I would try and f****** hate.. I’d say that it’s bull**** and they feel obligated to do this, but this call made my soul feel good. Thanks for the opportunity to be a Mountaineer .. it was an honor."
McAfee could be making a couple of trips to Morgantown this fall if ESPN's College GameDay makes the trip for the Backyard Brawl. He hinted that it was a strong possibility as long as West Virginia and Pitt don't stub their toe in the first two weeks of the season.
Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, prior to the West Virginia-Utah football game. Kickoff for the game has not been determined at this time and will likely be announced a week or two before the game.
