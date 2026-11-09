Only 3 Teams Move in This Week's Big 12 Power Rankings

After a crazy week in Week 9, we had more chalk in Week 10 in the Big 12. Because of it, this week's power rankings won't look too different, but there are a few teams that move up or down a spot or two.

Week 10 Scores

No. 22 Arizona 29, TCU 28

No. 3 Utah 28, No. 9 BYU 20

No. 17 Houston 31, Cincinnati 24

Baylor 42, Iowa State 31

Oklahoma State 66, Kansas State 28

UCF 33, Kansas 32

Arizona State 20, Colorado 10

No. 15 Texas Tech 53, West Virginia 48

Week 11 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Kansas

No. 15: Kansas State

No. 14: Colorado

No. 13: Arizona State

No. 12: Iowa State (10)

No. 11: UCF (12)

No. 10: Baylor (11)

No. 9: TCU

No. 8: Cincinnati

No. 7: West Virginia

No. 6: Arizona

No. 5: Oklahoma State

No. 4: Houston

No. 3: Texas Tech

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Utah

With only three teams moving, I guess you could say our power rankings are in midseason form now, right? I'm sure that, by saying that, we will have absolute chaos this weekend, which will shuffle everyone around. Right now, though, it looks like a six-team race for a spot in Dallas. Depending on the results of this week's games, we could see that number cut down to five or maybe even four.

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No games.

Friday

No. 17 Houston at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday

Cincinnati at Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET on TNT

Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Baylor at No. 9 BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Arizona State at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Kansas at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 3 Utah at No. 22 Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

No. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The nightcap of the Big 12 slate is must-see TV this weekend. Arizona is still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game, but needs to win out. They have an opportunity to hand Utah its first loss of the season and firmly put themselves in the conversation.

And to follow that up, you'll want to get your popcorn and favorite beverage for Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, which should be electric. The way those two teams can score, especially with Thomas Castellanos now at QB for Tech, it could be a very similar type of game to what we saw play out between WVU and the Red Raiders last weekend.

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