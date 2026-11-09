Only 3 Teams Move in This Week's Big 12 Power Rankings
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After a crazy week in Week 9, we had more chalk in Week 10 in the Big 12. Because of it, this week's power rankings won't look too different, but there are a few teams that move up or down a spot or two.
Week 10 Scores
No. 22 Arizona 29, TCU 28
No. 3 Utah 28, No. 9 BYU 20
No. 17 Houston 31, Cincinnati 24
Baylor 42, Iowa State 31
Oklahoma State 66, Kansas State 28
UCF 33, Kansas 32
Arizona State 20, Colorado 10
No. 15 Texas Tech 53, West Virginia 48
Week 11 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Kansas
No. 15: Kansas State
No. 14: Colorado
No. 13: Arizona State
No. 12: Iowa State (10)
No. 11: UCF (12)
No. 10: Baylor (11)
No. 9: TCU
No. 8: Cincinnati
No. 7: West Virginia
No. 6: Arizona
No. 5: Oklahoma State
No. 4: Houston
No. 3: Texas Tech
No. 2: BYU
No. 1: Utah
With only three teams moving, I guess you could say our power rankings are in midseason form now, right? I'm sure that, by saying that, we will have absolute chaos this weekend, which will shuffle everyone around. Right now, though, it looks like a six-team race for a spot in Dallas. Depending on the results of this week's games, we could see that number cut down to five or maybe even four.
Week 11 schedule
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No. 17 Houston at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday
Cincinnati at Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET on TNT
Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Baylor at No. 9 BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Arizona State at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Kansas at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
No. 3 Utah at No. 22 Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX
No. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The nightcap of the Big 12 slate is must-see TV this weekend. Arizona is still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game, but needs to win out. They have an opportunity to hand Utah its first loss of the season and firmly put themselves in the conversation.
And to follow that up, you'll want to get your popcorn and favorite beverage for Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, which should be electric. The way those two teams can score, especially with Thomas Castellanos now at QB for Tech, it could be a very similar type of game to what we saw play out between WVU and the Red Raiders last weekend.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_