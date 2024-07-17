Overall Team Ratings for Every Big 12 School on CFB25
EA Sports got a lot right when it comes to its new video game, College Football 25. The amount of time they put into the detail of each school is jaw-dropping. The hit home runs on the traditions, uniforms, atmospheres, and every little detail you could possibly imagine in Dynasty Mode.
However...they swung and missed on the overall ratings for several Big 12 schools. Like, a big whiff. Baylor and Colorado were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 in the preseason poll, yet are tied for the second-highest overall rating in the conference on College Football 25. Meanwhile, favorites to win the league such as Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State are in the bottom five of the Big 12 in overall rating.
I'm not entirely sure how they computed the ratings, but I'm going to need EA to show their work on this.
Below, I put the Big 12 preseason poll next to the rating of each Big 12 team to show how far off the two are. Of course, the preseason poll is just a guess and typically very inaccurate but you can at least justify the positions of each team heading into the season. I don't think anyone in their right mind would have rated Kansas State as the 15th-best team in the league.
Big 12 Preseason Poll
CFB 25 Rating (OVERALL)
1. Utah
1. Oklahoma State (85)
2. Kansas State
2. UCF (85)
3. Oklahoma State
3. Utah (85)
4. Kansas
4. Baylor (84)
5. Arizona
5. Colorado (84)
6. Iowa State
6. TCU (84)
7. West Virginia
7. Texas Tech (84)
8. UCF
8. West Virginia (84)
9. Texas Tech
9. Arizona State (83)
10. TCU
10. Iowa State (83)
11. Colorado
11. Cincinnati (82)
12. Baylor
12. Arizona (81)
13. BYU
13. Houston (81)
14. Cincinnati
14. Kansas (81)
15. Houston
15. Kansas State (81)
16. Arizona State
16. BYU (80)
