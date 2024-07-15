Simulated Results of WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25
The new EA Sports College Football 25 game had its early release this evening and minutes ago, I just wrapped up a simulation of the 2024 season with West Virginia on dynasty mode.
Here's how it went.
Schedule and Simulated Results (6-7, 4-5)
8/31 vs. No. 18 Penn State - W 41-29
9/7 vs. FCS East - W 41-31
9/14 at No. 17 Pitt - L 28-31
9/21 vs. Kansas - L 13-31
10/5 at Oklahoma State - L 17-49
10/12 vs. Iowa State - L 21-42
10/19 vs. Kansas State - W 24-21
10/26 at Arizona - L 30-38
11/9 at Cincinnati - W 27-21
11/16 vs. Baylor - W 31-26
11/23 vs. UCF - W 31-25
11/30 at No. 8 Texas Tech - L 28-35
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska - L 25-28
Stat Leaders
QB Garrett Greene: 238/342 (69%) 2,698 yards 26 TD, 11 INT | 116 carries, 603 yards, 5 TD
RB CJ Donaldson: 158 carries, 675 yards, 11 TD
RB Jahiem White: 16 carries, 24 yards (what happened here?!?)
WR: Jaden Bray 67 rec, 807 yards, 11 TD
WR: Justin Robinson 51 rec, 739 yards, 7 TD
WR: Hudson Clement 39 rec, 472 yards, 6 TD
TE Treylan Davis: 43 rec, 393 yards, 2 TD
LB Reid Carrico 76 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT
LB Ben Cutter 60 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT
S Aubrey Burks 49 tackles, 1 TFL
CB Ayden Garnes 49 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 TFL
CB Kekoura Tarnue 47 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU
S Anthony Wilson 44 tackles, 7 PBU
DE Tyrin Bradley 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks
LB Trey Lathan 33 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 INT
CB TJ Crandall 32 tackles, 1 INT
DE Sean Martin 31 tackles 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU
S Raleigh Collins III 30 tackles 2 PBU, 1 INT
DT Fatorma Mulbah 25 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack
CB Jacolby Spells 17 tackles
DT Edward Vesterinen 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
LB Rickey Williams 8 tackles
LB Josiah Trotter 8 tackles
DL TJ Jackson 7 tackles, 2 sacks
DE Ty French 6 tackles, 2 sacks
BIG 12 Standings (w/conference record)
1. Texas Tech 7-2
2. Utah 7-3
3. Houston 6-3
4. Kansas 6-3
5. Oklahoma State 6-3
6. Arizona 6-4
7. UCF 5-4
8. Iowa State 5-4
9. BYU 4-5
10. West Virginia 4-5
11. Cincinnati 4-5
12. Kansas State 4-6
13. Arizona State 3-6
14. Baylor 3-7
15. Colorado 2-7
16. TCU 2-7
