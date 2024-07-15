Mountaineers Now

Simulated Results of WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25

EA Sports' new video game projects how the Mountaineers will do this season.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

The new EA Sports College Football 25 game had its early release this evening and minutes ago, I just wrapped up a simulation of the 2024 season with West Virginia on dynasty mode.

Here's how it went.

Schedule and Simulated Results (6-7, 4-5)

8/31 vs. No. 18 Penn State - W 41-29

9/7 vs. FCS East - W 41-31

9/14 at No. 17 Pitt - L 28-31

9/21 vs. Kansas - L 13-31

10/5 at Oklahoma State - L 17-49

10/12 vs. Iowa State - L 21-42

10/19 vs. Kansas State - W 24-21

10/26 at Arizona - L 30-38

11/9 at Cincinnati - W 27-21

11/16 vs. Baylor - W 31-26

11/23 vs. UCF - W 31-25

11/30 at No. 8 Texas Tech - L 28-35

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska - L 25-28

Stat Leaders

QB Garrett Greene: 238/342 (69%) 2,698 yards 26 TD, 11 INT | 116 carries, 603 yards, 5 TD

RB CJ Donaldson: 158 carries, 675 yards, 11 TD

RB Jahiem White: 16 carries, 24 yards (what happened here?!?)

WR: Jaden Bray 67 rec, 807 yards, 11 TD

WR: Justin Robinson 51 rec, 739 yards, 7 TD

WR: Hudson Clement 39 rec, 472 yards, 6 TD

TE Treylan Davis: 43 rec, 393 yards, 2 TD

LB Reid Carrico 76 tackles, 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT

LB Ben Cutter 60 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

S Aubrey Burks 49 tackles, 1 TFL

CB Ayden Garnes 49 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 TFL

CB Kekoura Tarnue 47 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU

S Anthony Wilson 44 tackles, 7 PBU

DE Tyrin Bradley 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks

LB Trey Lathan 33 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 INT

CB TJ Crandall 32 tackles, 1 INT

DE Sean Martin 31 tackles 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU

S Raleigh Collins III 30 tackles 2 PBU, 1 INT

DT Fatorma Mulbah 25 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack

CB Jacolby Spells 17 tackles

DT Edward Vesterinen 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

LB Rickey Williams 8 tackles

LB Josiah Trotter 8 tackles

DL TJ Jackson 7 tackles, 2 sacks

DE Ty French 6 tackles, 2 sacks

BIG 12 Standings (w/conference record)

1. Texas Tech 7-2

2. Utah 7-3

3. Houston 6-3

4. Kansas 6-3

5. Oklahoma State 6-3

6. Arizona 6-4

7. UCF 5-4

8. Iowa State 5-4

9. BYU 4-5

10. West Virginia 4-5

11. Cincinnati 4-5

12. Kansas State 4-6

13. Arizona State 3-6

14. Baylor 3-7

15. Colorado 2-7

16. TCU 2-7

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

Five Reasons Why WVU Should Be Your Dynasty Team on College Football 25

Was West Virginia Slighted in Big 12 Preseason Poll Once Again?

Garrett Greene a 'Top Performer' at Manning Passing Academy

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football