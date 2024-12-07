Pat McAfee Hints at a Big Turnaround for West Virginia on College GameDay
It's been several years since West Virginia football has been in the national conversation, but with a changing of the guard, the Mountaineers are hoping to return to their winning ways. That may happen sooner than later, believe it or not. Well, at least former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee is confident in a big turnaround.
During Saturday morning's ESPN College GameDay show, he sent a message to Arizona State and Iowa State who are playing in this year's Big 12 Conference championship game.
"I would like to say to both of these teams, enjoy it now because West Virginia is coming."
Dozens of names have been floated around as West Virginia looks for its new head coach, and McAfee has been pushing for his former coach, Rich Rodriguez, to land the job. Regardless of who gets the gig, McAfee has the utmost confidence in Wren Baker to make the right choice.
"For me, it’s been very hard because, like, I talk to Wren (Baker), and the last thing I want to do is put more pressure on Wren and who I think he should pick. He is the one who is tasked with making this decision. He is the one who has done a great job in figuring out who should lead a program and organization. When I talk to him, I just tell him, hey, this person reached out. Hey, this person reached out, this person reached out. Have you heard from this person? And then I’m just telling him, hey, you’re going to do a great job.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Should Army's Jeff Monken be a Serious Candidate for the West Virginia Job?
Neal Brown: 'You Can't Have Top-Four League Expectations and Have Bottom-Four Resources'
Rich Rodriguez Denies Reports, Says 'Nothing Scheduled' with West Virginia