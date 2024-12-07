Poll Results: WVU Fans Not Sold on Rich Rod or Jimbo Fisher
Sometime within the next week, West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker is expected to make a decision on the program's next head football coach.
Over the last few days, there's been a lot of momentum in the fan base for Rich Rodriguez to make his return to Morgantown. Friday night, his Jacksonville State Gamecocks made a statement by demolishing Western Kentucky in the Conference-USA championship game, 52-12.
The result sparked more interest from a segment of West Virginia fans, especially considering that a few other candidates, such as Barry Odom (UNLV), Tyson Helton (Western Kentucky), and Jon Sumrall (Tulane), didn't have great outings.
Rodriguez isn't the only West Virginian who has been linked to the job. Former Texas A&M and Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher has been a name that's floated around as well. But in a poll we conducted on X, Mountaineer fans, at least the ones who participated, aren't exactly thrilled with either Rodriguez or Fisher becoming the next head coach.
Wren Baker stated in his press conference last week that the next head coach doesn't have to have West Virginia or WVU ties,, although it would be a plus if so.
“I think my job is to find the best candidate for the job," Baker said. "If the best candidate has WVU ties, great. If they’ve lived or been or worked in West Virginia, great. If they’re not the best candidate, that’s still the wrong decision. I’ve said this before: I think what’s really important here is that you hire somebody that has a heart and a desire to embrace West Virginia because it is important to people here.”
