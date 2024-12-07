Rich Rodriguez Denies Reports, Says 'Nothing Scheduled' with West Virginia
The coaching carousel always provides tough questions for sitting head coaches, and oftentimes, they try to downplay the rumors and reports to keep the focus on their current team.
That's the angle Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez took in his postgame press conference Friday night following their lopsided 52-12 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference-USA title game.
“No. I don’t know. That report’s, rumors, right? It’s all rumors, so I don’t know anything about that," Rodriguez said when asked about the reports of him interviewing for the WVU job. "My focus has been on these guys and Jax State, and it’ll continue to be. If any coach gets rumored for a job, it’s probably because his players and his coaches are doing pretty good. If I’m rumored for any job, then it’s because these guys and their teammates are doing really good.”
Rodriguez was then asked if he had anything with West Virginia set in the coming days.
“This week coming up? No, I have no interviews. I have nothing scheduled other than I’m going to have a great day with Miss Rita and the kids and Roxy and Rambo tomorrow. Great day on Sunday watching a little film, and then on Monday sThe tarting to get ready for this great bowl game that we’re going to be in in a couple of weeks.”
