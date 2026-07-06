Paul Finebaum Isn’t Sold on WVU QB Mike Hawkins Jr. After SEC Tape

The West Virginia Mountaineers are about to turn the corner, whether folks believe it or not.

Rich Rodriguez did a wonderful job on the recruiting trail, signing some big-time pieces to build into the future with, while also landing several key transfers who have just as big a future in the program, such as former Oklahoma quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.

When it comes to a young quarterback with just a small sample size to go off of, like Hawkins, not everyone is going to believe in his potential, or in some cases, may be unsure of the type of player he is about to become.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was asked by a Mountaineer fan a few days ago about his thoughts on Rich Rod, Hawkins, and WVU as a whole in 2026.

“I’m a big fan of Rich Rod," he said. "I thought it was a smart decision to go back to him. He had done a fantastic job in his other stops, and I think he will infuse a lot. Michael Hawkins is a little hard for me to get a handle on. What I saw of him last year was not overly impressive, but it was under duress against SEC defenses.”

Hawkins was better than the numbers suggest in an unideal situation

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up before the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma's offensive line was atrocious two years ago, which is the timeframe Finebaum was really referring to, not last year.

As a true freshman, Hawkins was thrown into the fire as Jackson Arnold struggled mightily. The offensive line and wide receiver corps were both a mess, thanks to injuries, leaving the Sooners forced to play a bunch of young guys.

If you thought the 2025 West Virginia offensive line was bad...whew. You may want to sit down for this one.

Oklahoma's 2024 offensive line allowed 152 pressures on 495 dropbacks on the season, equating to a pressure allowed rate of 30.7%. WVU's 2025 o-line, for reference, allowed 91 pressures on 381 dropbacks, giving them a pressure allowed rate of 23.8%.

So yeah, both Arnold and Hawkins were running for their lives during that season — certainly not a situation you want a true freshman to deal with.

Despite having a poor supporting cast, Hawkins fared pretty well for a first-year guy playing four games (three starts) in the SEC. In those games, he went a combined 43/68 (63.2%) for 459 yards, a touchdown, and two picks. One of those interceptions stemmed from the protection breaking down and getting hit as he was releasing the ball.

All positive vibes in the building in Morgantown

WVU Athletics Communications

There isn't one person inside WVU's building who doubts Hawkins. They all know what he's capable of, which is one of the many reasons why there is a different feeling or "buzz" around the program. They know they have a special talent.

Heck, even Oklahoma knows it, hence why they did just about everything they could to keep him in Norman as a backup for one more year before handing him the keys to the offense. Several other SEC schools pursued him in the transfer portal, including LSU, before they ultimately landed on the top QB on the market in former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt.

This offensive line that he'll have at WVU this fall is far better than the one he had in Norman in 2024. And the same can probably be said about the skill players around him, although there are some unknowns at wide receiver.