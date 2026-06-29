These Four WVU Freshmen Could Force Their Way Onto the Field

Kevin Brown, Matt Sieg, and Amari Latimer are all guys who are expected to play big roles for the Mountaineers this fall as true freshmen. But those won't be the only youngsters who will see the field. As you know, Rich Rodriguez has no problem playing a freshman or a large number of players in general.

I've got four others from the 2026 recruiting class that could force their way into action.

RB Chris Talley (5'11", 188 lbs)

Christopher Talley

Even in a scenario where West Virginia had a pair of experienced running backs in the room, I still think Talley plays his way into a small role. The speed is a legit factor, and I don't think it's far-fetched to say he's the fastest in that room. Cam Cook and Amari Latimer will eat up a ton of carries, but there will still be plenty to go around for Talley and JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell. Just look at Rich Rod's rushing totals when the offense is humming...he'll run it over 600 times. There's plenty of room for Talley to make an impact.

TE Sam Hamilton (6'4", 245 lbs)

WVU Footbal

Physically speaking, Hamilton is one of the most game-ready freshmen on WVU's roster. Whether that leads to serious playing time or not is to be determined. The Mountaineers do have Josh Sapp, Cam Ball, and Ryan Wards, so it's a pretty experienced group at the top. That said, Rich Rod has hinted at playing (and traveling) more tight ends in the future. If one of the top three is underperforming, look for Hamilton to start stealing some snaps.

LB Cameron Dwyer (6'1", 214 lbs)

Cameron Dwyer

The size may trick you into thinking he's just an athlete playing linebacker, but that's the furthest thing from the truth. Flick the film on. Trust me. It's quite a show. He plays like he's 6'4", 245 lbs, with the hard-hitting, bone-crushing style. Oh, and he can run. Like, really run. West Virginia is a little meh, for lack of a better word, at linebacker, so Dwyer (and others) will get opportunities.

CB Makhi Boone (6'0", 171 lbs)

WVU Athletics Communications

He's a little on the lighter end for sure; however, I heard some pretty good things about him back in the spring. He plays the ball well in the air and plays pretty physically despite being smaller than others in the room. I'd imagine he'll start out as a special teamer who will get some reps at corner the first two weeks in the season when WVU plays lesser competition, and then he re-emerges late in the year as a rotational piece when he's a little stronger.