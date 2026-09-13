PFF Grades: 6 Mountaineers Who Impressed, 6 Who Struggled vs. UT Martin
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The PFF grades are in, so let's not waste any more time and take a look at the three highest and lowest graded offensive and defensive players for West Virginia from their 52-7 win over UT Martin.
Offense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
WR DJ Epps (92.0): For the second straight week, Epps caught everything thrown his way. He hit two explosives, a 53-yard touchdown and a 59-yarder, giving him 112 yards receiving on the day. He also ripped off an 18-yard run on a jet sweep.
QB Mike Hawkins Jr. (90.9): QB1 made things look easy once again, this time going 5/7 for 155 yards and two scores while rushing for 96 yards and two scores on six carries. As we've said for a while, he's everything WVU thought he would be.
RB Cam Cook (71.0): It was a rather light workload day for Cook, toting the rock just 10 times in this one, which was needed to offset the 30-carry game a week ago. He totaled 52 yards and reached the end zone for the third time this season.
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
RG Bubba Grayson (49.7): Grayson was one of the highest-graded Mountaineers in the opener; this week, the opposite. He allowed just one pressure on the day, but graded out at 29.2 in pass pro.
WR Jaden Bray (53.3): Another quiet week for No. 5. Not only was he not targeted in the pass game (limited attempts anyway), but he had a poor run-blocking grade, which is mostly what his overall grade is based on.
WR Taron Francis (54.2): Francis had one contested catch target, but did not pull it down.
Defense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
LB Ashton Woods (92.4): This was, without question, the best game of Woods' Mountaineer career and, hopefully, for Zac Alley's sake, it's a sign of him turning the corner. The diving interception he made was an incredible grab.
N/S Geimere Latimer (84.1): G was solid once again, logging four tackles and a tackle for loss. Three passes were completed on him, but they totaled just six yards, shutting it down right away.
LB Isaiah Patterson (81.3): I'll be honest, I was not expecting Patterson to be playing like the best linebacker on West Virginia's roster through the first two weeks of the season, but here we are. Another impressive day for him, leading the team with eight tackles.
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
DE Zeke Durham-Campbell (52.5): Like Bubba Grayson, Zeke went from one of the highest-graded on his side of the ball to the lowest. I wouldn't be concerned whatsoever about ZDC, and I'd be willing to bet his grade gets adjusted in the next few days, coming in a little higher.
S Kameron Reddic (53.6): Reddic had some nice plays out there despite the low grade, including lighting up the quarterback on one play. Just absolutely smoked him. He did give up 23 yards on three catches, though.
EDGE David Afogho (55.6): To be honest, I didn't think Afogho played poorly. It wasn't solid either. Just kind of meh, which is reflected in the grade.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_