WVU Snap Counts: 82 Players Saw Action — Here's Who Got the Most Work

Rich Rodriguez was not happy with how West Virginia finished the second half against Coastal Carolina because it prevented him from inserting a bunch of young players who could have made their Mountaineer debuts.

That was not the case in Week 2, as WVU jumped out to a comfortable lead pretty early against UT Martin, and early in the third quarter, the second string was subbed in, and eventually, they worked their way through third and fourth stringers.

The Mountaineers played 82 players combined on offense and defense on Saturday. Here is the full breakdown by position.

OFFENSE (50 players)

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 32

QB Scotty Fox Jr. — 15

QB Jyron Hughley — 10

QB Max Anderson — 5

QB Max Brown — 3

RB Cam Cook — 21

RB Amari Latimer — 17

RB Martavious Boswell — 14

RB Lawrence Autry — 8

RB Darius Morant — 8

WR John Neider — 32

WR Taron Francis — 25

WR DJ Epps — 23

WR Jaden Bray — 22

WR Cyrus Traugh — 18

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 15

WR Robert Oliver — 13

WR Kedrick Triplett — 9

WR Malachi Thompson — 7

WR Keon Hutchins — 7

WR Brad Mossor — 3

WR Landon Drumm — 3

WR Charlie Hanafin — 3

WR Greg Wilfred — 2

TE Josh Sapp — 16

TE Xavier Anderson — 14

TE Cam Ball — 14

TE Kade Bush — 13

TE Ryan Ward — 8

FB Kayden Luke — 5

TE Sam Hamilton — 3

TE Carter Zuliani — 2

OL Kevin Brown — 32

OL Nick Krahe — 32

OL Wes King — 32

OL Amare Grayson — 32

OL Carsten Casady — 32

OL Lamarcus Dillard — 25

OL Josh Aisosa — 25

OL Devin Vass — 25

OL Malik Agbo — 25

OL Cam Griffin — 15

OL Landen Livingston — 10

OL Aidan Woods — 8

OL Trevor Bigelow — 8

OL DeShawn Woods — 8

OL Raymond Kovalesky — 5

OL Andreas Hunter — 5

OL Camden Goforth — 3

OL Rhett Morris — 3

DEFENSE (32 players)

DL Nate Gabriel — 39

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 38

DL KJ Henson — 32

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 31

DL David Afogho — 30

DL Emerson Joy — 28

DL Taylor Brown — 22

DL Will LeBlanc — 16

DL Yendor Mack — 7

EDGE Harper Holloman — 34

EDGE Jeremiah Johnson — 13

EDGE Tobi Haastrup — 9

LB Isaiah Patterson — 34

LB Cam Torbor — 29

LB Ben Cutter — 29

LB Jason Hall Jr. — 24

LB Ashton Woods — 20

LB Tyler Stolsky — 10

CB Chams Diagne — 49

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 42

CB Jaire Rawlison — 21

CB ChaMarryus Bomar — 16

CB Nick Taylor — 15

N/S Geimere Latimer — 44

N/S Miles Khatri — 15

N/S Maliek Hawkins — 7

S Kamari Wilson — 37

S Andrew Powdrell — 30

S Matt Sieg — 28

S Kameron Reddic — 24

S Da’Mare Williams — 17

S Tim Roberson — 3