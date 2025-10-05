PFF Grades Show Where West Virginia Stood Out and Struggled vs BYU
West Virginia lost each of its first two Big 12 contests by 30+ points. This week's loss to BYU? Just 14 points. Baby steps, right?
The Mountaineers now enter a much-needed bye week where they'll hopefully be able to get some guys healed up and find some answers on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's how the Mountaineers graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.
Offense (minimum 20 snaps)
RT Ty’Kieast Crawford - 71.0
WR Jeff Weimer - 69.0
WR Preston Fox - 63.8
WR Cam Vaughn - 63.7
WR Rodney Gallagher III - 60.2
QB Khalil Wilkins - 59.6
C Landen Livingston - 59.5
WR Jarod Bowie - 58.9
TE Grayson Barnes - 58.2
RB Diore Hubbard - 58.1
LT Nick Krahe - 56.4
WR Justin Smith-Brown - 51.7
LG Walter Young Bear - 49.5
RG Kimo Makane’ole - 47.0
My thoughts
How about Ty'Kieast Crawford quietly having a decent game? I don't want to take anything away from him, but his grade could be slightly skewed due to Khalil Wilkins dropping back and then taking off several times throughout the night. The guard spots continue to be a major issue, particularly in the run game. Both Walter Young Bear and Kimo Makane'ole failed routinely to get a push and reach the second level. If there's ever a good time to make changes, it's during the bye week. It'll be interesting to see if the same five trot out on the field when they take the field in Orlando in two weeks.
Defense (minimum 20 snaps)
LB Chase Wilson - 77.5
N/S Fred Perry - 74.8
S Kekoura Tarnue - 73.5
LB Reid Carrico - 71.5
DL Edward Vesterinen - 71.0
LB Ben Cutter - 69.1
DL Eddie Kelly Jr. - 68.2
DL Asani Redwood - 67.6
BAN Braden Siders - 66.9
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. - 65.8
S Derek Carter Jr. - 64.4
DL Hammond Russell IV - 61.3
CB Jordan Scruggs - 59.5
DL Nate Gabriel - 58.9
S Darrian Lewis - 57.1
BAN Jimmori Robinson - 56.0
CB Jason Chambers - 55.9
CB Michael Coats Jr. - 34.3
My thoughts
What a brutal game it was for the Mountaineers' best cornerback, Michael Coats Jr. He allowed a few explosive plays, including the 85-yard pass that set the Cougars up on the doorstep, and was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty. Just a bad night for him; he'll bounce back. Jimmori Robinson, at some point, is going to make an impact, right? He's been very quiet through three games. As for Fred Perry, I'm honestly shocked his grade wasn't much higher. That dude was all over the field and made two plays that eventually turned into 14 points.
