Five-Star, Top 25 Guard Locks In Late October Visit to West Virginia
Basketball season is just around the corner, and for West Virginia fans, it'll be a breath of fresh air, at least at the start, given how year one has gone for Rich Rodriguez and the football team.
While Ross Hodge and Co. are preparing for their first year in Morgantown, they're also hammering the recruiting trail, especially in the 2026 class. Just a couple of weeks ago, the staff secured its first commitment of the class from center Aliou Dioum out of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Now, his teammate, guard Miles Sadler (5'11", 170 lbs), will be taking a visit to West Virginia on October 24, according to college basketball recruiting insider Sam Kayser. According to multiple recruiting outlets, he's a five-star talent and is ranked as the 23rd-best player in the country by ESPN.
Arizona State, Cal, Cal State Northridge, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas State, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, Utah, Washington, and Weber State.
In the summer of 2024, Davis competed in the U17 FIBA World Cup for Team Canada, where he averaged 13.9 points, four assists, 2.7 steals, and two rebounds per game. He shot 43% from the floor, 35% from three-point range, and 74% from the free-throw line. His best performance came against Egypt, where he poured in a tournament-high 30 points on 9/15 shooting while dishing out seven assists, collecting three steals, and three rebounds.
Senior Jasper Floyd and true freshman Amir Jenkins are the only two true point guards currently on the roster, so as of now, there is clearly a path to playing time for Sadler. Of course, Hodge will likely look to add a veteran to the mix via the transfer portal next offseason, but regardless, there would be a role for Salder right away, and he would form a nice young duo with Amir Jenkins.
There is no timeline for a decision, but if WVU could secure a commitment while on his visit, it would provide a huge boost to the future of the program.
