If the West Virginia Mountaineers want to play a 13th game, they are likely going to have to win this weekend against Houston, with a road trip to No. 2 Utah on Black Friday to close out the regular season.

The offense plummeted back down to earth last week against Kansas, proving that they are human and not always going to put up videogame-like numbers on everyone they face. Quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury but is on track to play this weekend against Houston, and even if he's at 80%, he's still better than most at 100%.

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset and punch their ticket to the postseason? We asked college football expert Phil Steele for his thoughts during his weekly appearance on the In the Gun podcast.

Phil's prediction on West Virginia vs. Houston

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“Last week, I used West Virginia in my press box newsletter as a selection and was very disappointed. So frustrated the first half, they couldn’t even move the ball, which shocked me. In fact, they had 79 yards of total offense in the entire first half. And to be honest with you, I didn’t really pay attention to the second half and what was going on because that game was over at the half. Generally, when I’m that disgusted in a team, I throw them out the door. But a couple of factors here have me thinking West Virginia can make a game of this. First of all, this is a team that hasn’t played bad on offense really all year. The TCU game, a little bit against a great defense on the road. I think you’re going to see the offense have a much better week. If you look at Houston’s defense, the last four weeks, they’re actually a little bit vulnerable. They’ve given up 444 yards per game. On the ground, they’ve given up 5.5 yards per carry. Through the air, they’re giving up 66% completion, so I think West Virginia’s offense will have more success this week, and I think that’s going to be a big difference in the game. Once you’re trading scores, you don’t get as far down. And the other thing with Houston, they’re not really getting a lot of margin. They’ve been favored six times this year, and they’re 0-6 against the spread. They may be winning games, but they’re not covering games. The fact they are laying over a touchdown, on the road, even though West Virginia really disappointed me last week, I’m going to take West Virginia plus the points.”

Watch the full episode here

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