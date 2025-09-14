Photo Gallery: West Virginia Beats Pitt in the Backyard Brawl

Backyard Brawl 2025 West Virginia vs. Pitt / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) came back from a 10-point deficit to knock off the Pitt Panthers (2-1) in overtime on Saturday 31-24.
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. sacks and forces the fumble on Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein on the first play from scrimmage.
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico
West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers wraps up to limit Pitt receiver Cataurus Hicks for a yard.
QB NICCO MARCHIOL
- Threw one touchdown and finished 19-for-25 for 192 yards passing.
- Returned to the game after sitting out in the second half and led a 2:36 drive to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
- Then facilitated an eight-play drive in overtime to win the game
LB BEN CUTTER
- Co-led the defense with eight tackles, including three solo stops
- Also added a tackle for loss, his first solo TFL this season
West Virginia University defensive back Darrian Lewis and safety Fred Perry tackle Pitt running back Desmond Reid.
DB DARRIAN LEWIS
- Grabbed his second interception of the season and fourth of his career in the second quarter
- Has now tallied an interception in back-to-back games, becoming the first to do so since Beanie Bishop in 2023 (Sept. 9 vs. Duquesne and Sept. 16 vs. Pitt)
- Tied for the team lead with eight tackles, including four solos
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
RB TYE EDWARDS
- Tallied his first score as a Mountaineer with a 12-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.
- Added his second TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard scamper.
- Scored a 1-yard rushing TD, his third of the game, in overtime to help seal the win.
- Became the first Mountaineer to score three rushing TDs in a game since QB Garrett Greene vs. Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.
- Additionally, he is the first running back to do so since CJ Donaldson Jr. on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Towson.
- Finished with 141 yards on 25 attempts, including a long of 27.
- First 100-yard rusher for the Mountaineers this season.
West Virginia University safety Fred Perry and linebacker Reid Carrico apply pressure and force an incomplete pass againt Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown breaks the tackle of Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown in the open field for a 56-yard reception
West Virginia celebrates running back Tye Edwards' second touchdown run of the afternoon.
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders and the Mountaineers stuff the Pitt rushing attack
The West Virginia defense limits Pitt running back Juelz Goff to no gain in the fourth quarter
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes avoids the Pitt defender for a 34-yard reception
TE GRAYSON BARNES
- Scored his first touchdown as a Mountaineer on a 2-yard, game- tying reception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
- Also hauled in a 34-yard catch to help propel the game-tying drive.
- Finished with five receptions for 58 yards.
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes celebrates the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammates Jacob Barrick (81) and Jeff Weimer (16)
The West Virginia University offensive line provides the final push for running back Tye Edwars at the start of the snap for the go-ahead touchdown
West Virginia celebrates the game-winning touchdown
WVU GAME NOTES
- Saturday’s game marked the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
- The Mountaineers are now 42-63-3 all-time against the Panthers
- With the win, Rich Rodriguez is now the second-winningest coach at WVU with 62 all-time wins
-The win also marks the fourth in a row at home against Pitt.
- West Virginia scored 17 unanswered points, including 10 in the final 5:03 .of regulation, to win the game.
- Saturday’s game marked the first overtime contest for the Mountaineers since Sept. 10, 2022, vs. Kansas
- The Mountaineers have held their opponents to three-and-outs on the opening drive of every game so far this season
- Since 2019, the Mountaineers have recorded at least one sack in a game 66 times
- Additionally, WVU’s defense has now recorded multiple sacks in 15 of the last 21 games
- WVU’s defense held Pitt to 46 yards on the ground, marking the second this season it has held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 32 out of the last 37 games
- The Mountaineers have now recorded a rushing touchdown in 49 out of the last 54 games
- Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 48 times
- During that time, the Mountaineers are 34-14 when rushing for at least 100 yards
- Furthermore, West Virginia recorded 174 yards rushing and has now surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 29 of the last 32 games.