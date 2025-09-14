Mountaineers Now

Photo Gallery: West Virginia Beats Pitt in the Backyard Brawl

Get an inside look at the Mountaineers win over the Panthers in the Backyard Brawl

Christopher Hall

Backyard Brawl 2025 West Virginia vs. Pitt
Backyard Brawl 2025 West Virginia vs. Pitt

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) came back from a 10-point deficit to knock off the Pitt Panthers (2-1) in overtime on Saturday 31-24.

West Virginia University mascot Cade Kincaid
West Virginia University mascot Cade Kincaid
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. sacks and forces the fumble on Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein on the first play from scrimmage.
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico
West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico
West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers
West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers wraps up to limit Pitt receiver Cataurus Hicks for a yard.
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol

QB NICCO MARCHIOL

- Threw one touchdown and finished 19-for-25 for 192 yards passing.

- Returned to the game after sitting out in the second half and led a 2:36 drive to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

- Then facilitated an eight-play drive in overtime to win the game

West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher III
West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher III
West Virginia University football 2025
West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter
West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter

LB BEN CUTTER

- Co-led the defense with eight tackles, including three solo stops

- Also added a tackle for loss, his first solo TFL this season

West Virginia University defensive back Darrian Lewis and safety Fred Perry
West Virginia University defensive back Darrian Lewis and safety Fred Perry tackle Pitt running back Desmond Reid.

DB DARRIAN LEWIS

- Grabbed his second interception of the season and fourth of his career in the second quarter

- Has now tallied an interception in back-to-back games, becoming the first to do so since Beanie Bishop in 2023 (Sept. 9 vs. Duquesne and Sept. 16 vs. Pitt)

- Tied for the team lead with eight tackles, including four solos

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe
West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe
West Virginia University offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford
West Virginia University offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards

RB TYE EDWARDS

- Tallied his first score as a Mountaineer with a 12-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.

- Added his second TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard scamper.

- Scored a 1-yard rushing TD, his third of the game, in overtime to help seal the win.

- Became the first Mountaineer to score three rushing TDs in a game since QB Garrett Greene vs. Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.

- Additionally, he is the first running back to do so since CJ Donaldson Jr. on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Towson.

- Finished with 141 yards on 25 attempts, including a long of 27.

- First 100-yard rusher for the Mountaineers this season.

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University kicker Ethan Head
West Virginia University kicker Ethan Head
West Virginia University defensive linemen Eddie Kelly Jr. and Eddie Vesterinen
West Virginia University defensive linemen Eddie Kelly Jr. and Eddie Vesterinen clamp down on the Pitt offense
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders forces an incomplete pass against Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University safety Fred Perry
West Virginia University safety Fred Perry
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University safety Fred Perry and linebacker Reid Carrico
West Virginia University safety Fred Perry and linebacker Reid Carrico apply pressure and force an incomplete pass againt Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University punter Oliver Straw
West Virginia University punter Oliver Straw
West Virginia University defensive lineman Devin Grant
West Virginia University defensive lineman Devin Grant
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown breaks the tackle of Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown
West Virginia University receiver Justin Smith-Brown in the open field for a 56-yard reception
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025
West Virginia University football vs. Pitt 2025
West Virginia celebrates running back Tye Edwards' second touchdown run of the afternoon.
West Virginia celebrates running back Tye Edwards' second touchdown run of the afternoon.
West Virginia University defensive back Justin Harrington
West Virginia University defensive back Justin Harrington
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders and the Mountaineers stuff the Pitt rushing attack
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University Bandit Braden Siders
West Virginia University defense
The West Virginia defense limits Pitt running back Juelz Goff to no gain in the fourth quarter
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University running back Tye Edwards
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University running back Clay Ash
West Virginia University running back Clay Ash
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes avoids the Pitt defender for a 34-yard reception
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes avoids the Pitt defender for a 34-yard reception

TE GRAYSON BARNES

- Scored his first touchdown as a Mountaineer on a 2-yard, game- tying reception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

- Also hauled in a 34-yard catch to help propel the game-tying drive.

- Finished with five receptions for 58 yards.

West Virginia University receiver Cam Vaughn
West Virginia University receiver Cam Vaughn
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes
West Virginia University tight end Grayson Barnes celebrates the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter with teammates Jacob Barrick (81) and Jeff Weimer (16)
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia offensive line
The West Virginia University offensive line provides the final push for running back Tye Edwars at the start of the snap for the go-ahead touchdown
West Virginia celebrates the game-winning touchdown
West Virginia celebrates the game-winning touchdown

WVU GAME NOTES

- Saturday’s game marked the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

- The Mountaineers are now 42-63-3 all-time against the Panthers

- With the win, Rich Rodriguez is now the second-winningest coach at WVU with 62 all-time wins

-The win also marks the fourth in a row at home against Pitt.

- West Virginia scored 17 unanswered points, including 10 in the final 5:03 .of regulation, to win the game.

- Saturday’s game marked the first overtime contest for the Mountaineers since Sept. 10, 2022, vs. Kansas

- The Mountaineers have held their opponents to three-and-outs on the opening drive of every game so far this season

- Since 2019, the Mountaineers have recorded at least one sack in a game 66 times

- Additionally, WVU’s defense has now recorded multiple sacks in 15 of the last 21 games

- WVU’s defense held Pitt to 46 yards on the ground, marking the second this season it has held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing

- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 32 out of the last 37 games

- The Mountaineers have now recorded a rushing touchdown in 49 out of the last 54 games

- Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 48 times

- During that time, the Mountaineers are 34-14 when rushing for at least 100 yards

- Furthermore, West Virginia recorded 174 yards rushing and has now surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 29 of the last 32 games.

